The YMCA at Virginia Tech will host its first annual Summer Tea on Saturday, June 17, in honor of the birthday of Lucy Lee Lancaster, whose family lived in the house that the Y now occupies.

Tickets are $25, and must be purchased by Saturday, June 10.

There are two seatings to choose from: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the beautiful, historic Lancaster House, 403 Washington St. SW, in Blacksburg. The event will be catered by Carolyn Ansley, who has become well-known over the years for her authentic and delicious teas. Proceeds will benefit the Y’s community programs.

Born in Eggleston in June 1905, Lucy Lee Lancaster moved to Blacksburg with her family as a child, and would later be one of the first five women admitted to Virginia Tech in 1925, according to press materials about the event.

After retirement, Lucy Lee became a member of the YMCA board of directors and served in a regular or honorary capacity all her life. Over the years she welcomed Y students in her home and delighted in having them hold meetings there, serving them lemonade and homemade cookies.

Lucy Lee lived in the Lancaster House, which was built by her parents in 1913, until her death in 1989. She left the house to the YMCA at Virginia Tech in memory of her parents and her sister Martha. She is remembered as a lovely lady, in the best old Southern meaning of the word.

Space is limited for this event! Tickets for may be purchased by going to https://vtymca.org/y-summer-tea/.

- The Roanoke Times