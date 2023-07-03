The Friends of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, in cooperation with the New River Valley Master Gardeners’ Association, will hold their annual New River Valley Garden Tour on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Seven innovative, specialty and just plain beautiful private gardens in the Blacksburg area will be featured on this self-guided tour, which will take place rain or shine.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at MFRL branches in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Floyd and Shawsville, as well as at any of the gardens on the day of the tour. Tickets may also be purchased online at the link on the Friends website: mfrlfriends.org/wp/garden-tour/.

Two special activities being offered during the tour include a Master Gardener plant clinic and a rain barrel raffle, both at the Keciorius-Villareal garden on Greendale Drive. At the Marquis garden on Wakefield Drive, visitors can purchase a packet of garden tour note cards.

In a related event, the Blacksburg Library is hosting a Garden Tour Art Exhibit, showcasing the work of six artists who painted during last year’s tour: Trenia Bell, Carol Davis, Matt Gentry, Teri Hoover, Linda Olin and Gerri Young. The show opened in June and continues through Aug. 1.

Proceeds from the annual garden tour support the many functions and services of the library system.

For tour maps and additional information, go to mfrlfriends.org/wp/garden-tour/.

