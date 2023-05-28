Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cucumbers’ upward journey fascinates

Gardeners have been rushing about preparing their gardens and planting all sorts of flowers and vegetables … beans, potatoes, tomatoes, corn, peas, summer and zucchini squash and — not to be left out — cucumbers.

That brings me to my story. When you are planting seeds in a huge garden, you walk away totally satisfied with yourself to wait for the seeds to sprout. Not much attention is paid to how they present themselves or how they mature.

Because I have had to downsize my huge garden as I have become older, I have begun planting my very favorite summer vegetables in huge pots. The pots live on the west facing porch where I can easily water and watch the plants grow.

The cucumber is one of my very favorites. Cucumbers are a curious vegetable. I became intrigued with how they mature. Have you ever been fascinated with how a plant grows? I have. The primary leaves appear as the seed pops from the ground. They are closely followed by the secondary leaves.

Then one day a tiny tendril straight as an arrow forms slowly growing outward. Then it begins to search for something to climb. My question is how did that tendril know I had put a stick in the soil next to it? Before I could bat an eyelash it reached out to the stick and curled tightly around it. Then to pull itself closer to the stick, tiny curls formed in the remainder of the tendril, pulling itself closer to the stick.

How did it know to do that? Well, I guess wonders in nature will never cease. Happy gardening.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford