Four properties with spectacular views will be featured in this year’s House & Garden Tour of Floyd County, set for Saturday, rain or shine.

The 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. event is hosted by the Floyd Center for the Arts, where participants can pick up a complimentary box lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and also enjoy a handmade yard art sale during tour day.

“These homes not only display beautiful design, but they also provide splendid views,” said Floyd Center for the Arts President Kerry Ackerson in a news release. “This is the seventh House & Garden Tour of Floyd County, and we are featuring the scenic beauty of our area.”

Two of the stops are close to downtown Floyd, including the contemporary farmhouse of Matt and Kate Gallimore on Christiansburg Pike, and the elegant white colonial of Tom and Debbie Schaefer atop a peak on Wills Ridge. William and Mary Day’s Lindal Cedar home on Belcher Mountain Road is also part of the tour, as is the Macks Mountain Road home of Ackerson and her husband, Peter.

All of the sites on the 2023 tour have points of interest both inside and out. Look for the collection of Tiffany lamps at the Gallimore house, where the owners have said that tour-goers are welcome to bring their box lunches and picnic along the Little River. Visitors can gather inspiration from Debbie Schaefer’s perennial and annual gardens and Tom’s extensive vegetable garden, dubbed the “Garden of Eatin’,” which produced 540 pounds of tomatoes last year. A gallery wall at the Day home displays framed music posters and photographs of artists befriended by William Day during his time in the music industry. At the 80-acre Ackerson homestead, the barn where the Ackersons shear their sheep will be open to visitors.

The Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South, just outside downtown Floyd. The price for the House & Garden Tour is $35, which includes all four tour sites and lunch. Proceeds support the center and its programs. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floydartcenter.org or by calling 540-745-2784.