The New River Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society will hold their Fifth Annual Native Plant Sale on Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the SEEDS Blacksburg Nature Center, located in Price House, 107 Wharton St. SE, Blacksburg (corner of Lee and Wharton streets). Parking is at the United Methodist Church parking lot.

Attendees will be invited to plant milkweed (Asclepias Syrica) seeds to grow at home. The day also includes a Storytime with Joelle at 1 p.m.

June is also the month for the chapter’s Youth Grants, offered for pre-K – 12th grade, undergraduate or graduate students, or any public nonprofit youth group. The grants are for the installation of native plant gardens or restoring natural ecosystems through removal of invasive species and incorporation of native plants. Application deadlines are June 30 and Sept. 30.

The Virginia Native Plant Society is a nonprofit organization founded in 1982 dedicated to the protection and preservation of the native plants of Virginia and their habitats, in order to sustain the integrity of the commonwealth’s natural ecosystems and biodiversity. The New River Chapter service area includes the counties of Montgomery, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Floyd, Pulaski and Carroll, the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, and the city of Radford.

For more information, go to https://vnps.org/newriver.

- The Roanoke Times