Every year the New River Valley Master Gardener Association awards community grants based on merit to any educational, caregiving, or community-based organization looking to educate, involve, and/or improve quality of life for participants through a gardening-related project.

In the past, grants have been awarded to public and private schools, 4-H groups, public libraries, other educational groups as well as community gardens and nursing homes. Funding has been awarded for, but is not limited to, creating and supporting community gardens that encourage pollinators and/or provide a resource for healthy eating (fruits and vegetables) raising plants for sales (4-H), composting, and buying gardening tools, to name a few.

Organizations in the counties of Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery (and towns within) are the areas covered and encouraged to apply.

The association, a volunteer organization of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, is now accepting grant applications for 2024 projects.

Applications according to the association will be evaluated on the following (in order): educational value, plan clarity, viability, and explanation of use of funds (including a proposed detailed line-item budget), positive environmental impact, active involvement of participants, and long term maintenance, if an on-going project.

Applications must be electronically received (if emailed) or postmarked (if mailed through the USPS) by Oct. 15, 2023. No late applications can be accepted.

Grant recipients will be announced no later than Jan. 6 and grant funds dispersed by Jan. 31, according to an association news release.

Project must be started within three months of funding and completed within one year of grant receipt. All unspent funds at the completion of the project shall be returned to the association by Nov. 30, 2024.

Grant amounts will vary depending on the number and quality of applications received.

For more information and to submit a project application, contact Carol Trutt: nrvmastergardenerassoc@gmail.com (email preferred).

Or mail to Carol Trutt: 95 N Surry Circle, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

- The Roanoke Times