Independence Festival
Where: Cy Dillon Football Stadium at Franklin County High School, Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m. Friday
With: Fireworks, crafts, entertainment, games, food, raffles
Admission: Free
2023 Fire Worx Fest
Where: 1123 S. Old Moneta Road, downtown Moneta
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
With: The Worx band, food, drinks, adult beverage garden, children’s activities, fireworks
Admission: $15 (benefits Moneta Volunteer Fire Dept.), free 10-younger
Spirit of America: 2023 Independence Day Celebration
Where: Historic Smithfield, Blacksburg
When: 5:30 p.m Saturday
With: Old Pros Big Band Orchestra
Admission: $7, free 5-younger
Freedom Festival & Fireworks
Where: Rivers Edge South
When: 5 p.m. Sunday
With: The Dead Reckoning, The Jared Stout Band, food trucks, trampolines and more activities
Admission: Free
Spring Valley Farm’s All American Fireworks Festival
Where: Spring Valley Farm, 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road, Moneta
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
With: Food trucks, craft vendors, live music, inflatables
Admission: Free
Blacksburg July 4th parade (sponsored by the Mount Tabor Ruritan Club)
Where: Downtown Blacksburg, beginning at Eheart and South Main streets
Date: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Admission: Free
Town of Blacksburg Parks & Recreation Annual July 4th Festivities
Where: 920 Turner St., Blacksburg
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
With: Live music, food venders, fireworks
Admission: Free
Salem Fair July 4th
Where: Salem Civic Center
Date: Tuesday, July 4th
Time: Open usual fair hours, live music by Vinyl Nation from 6:30-8:30 pm, fireworks at 9:30
Town of Vinton 4th of July celebration
Where: Vinton War Memorial front lawn
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
With: live music, food trucks, fireworks at 9:30
Admission: Free
Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Main Street, Christiansburg
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday
With: Don and the Deltones, Isaac Hadden Project, Jimothy, food, vendors, kids’ zone, fireworks 9:15 p.m. viewable from Uptown Mall or WalMart parking lots
Admission: Free
— The Roanoke Times