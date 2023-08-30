A 26-city U.S. tour to spread a message of creating a stress free, violence free society via meditation and other means makes a stop in Roanoke’s Jefferson Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will bring “The Journey Within” to the auditorium at 541 Luck Ave. S.W. Passes to attend start at $25 and are available online: https://tiny.cc/journeywithinR

The Roanoke chapter of the Art of Living Foundation is hosting the visit. Organizers describe it as an “experiential and interactive evening of meditation and wisdom” and say 500 people had registered to attend as of Tuesday.

The tour will end at the World Culture Festival in Washington, D.C., Sept. 29-Oct. 1.