Josh Gates, who made archaeology a hot topic on cable TV, is headed for Roanoke.

We doubt he’ll have time to enter underground Roanoke’s Lick Run, because the guy who recently climbed into a Roman aqueduct will be doing his thing at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. The Discovery network’s “Expedition Unknown” and “Josh Gates Tonight” host is scheduled for a Dec. 2 show at the theater.

Tickets are $159.50 (VIP), $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50 and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center Box Office (avoid pesky phone and online fees), 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425 or berglundcenter.live.

Gates, who has archaeology and drama degrees from Tufts University, puts them to work as Discovery’s face of adventure.

He has taken Hollywood stars including Christopher Lloyd and William Shatner on such televised adventures as “Expedition: Back to the Future” and “Shark Trek.” On the latter, he and the man who played Capt. Kirk dived with tiger sharks in the Bahamas.

He’s a multimedia man, as well, with a bestselling book, “Memoirs of a Monster Hunter.”

The Roanoke Times