The 15th Annual Summer Solstice Fest returns to Downtown Blacksburg on Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 11 p.m. Enjoy live music, food, arts, crafts, performances and more! The event will be happening on Main Street and Lee Street with a fantastic line-up of family fun and entertainment for all, rain or shine.

Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy will be performing in the Family Fun Zone. You will find Hilby on top of unicycles of all shapes and sizes, juggling objects ranging from bowling balls to hedge trimmers. He has superb technical skills and wacky comedy in the tradition of vaudeville. You will be sure to laugh out loud! In addition to Hilby, the Family Fun Zone will feature a petting zoo, pony rides and an obstacle course!

The PanJammers will kick off the music on the Freedom First Credit Union stage leading a fun-filled line-up including The Breakfast Club, The Red Ferns, Off Our Rockers, Ripejive and Appalachian Space Train. Visit the website for the full schedule.

The festival will also feature performances by The Mystical Witches of Floyd, and Blacksburg’s Summer Musical Enterprise with songs from their upcoming performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

From festival foods, live music, the Cabo Fish Taco Beach, yoga by In Balance Yoga, to the Downtown Sundown 5K® Run, there will be something fun for everyone!

For more information, please visit: downtownblacksburg.com/events/summer-solstice-fest.

- Submitted by Amelia Tuckwiller