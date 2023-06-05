Berglund Center and PLAY Roanoke are opening their Vinyl Vault and letting out some 20th century pop-metal favorites.

Bret Michaels, who made his name with Poison and such hits as "Every Rose Has It's Thorn," is bringing his Parti-Gras 2023 tour to Elmwood Park. Warrant, which hit big with the likes of "Cherry Pie," is opening the show.

Tickets for the Aug. 25 show are $49 and $800 for a VIP table at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky fees), 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425 and berglundcenter.live. General admission tickets will be $54 day of show.

Michaels has become a multi-media star and entrepreneur since his musical launch with Poison. His resume includes multiple TV shows, including "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels" and a win on "Celebrity Apprentice," the latter including a nod as fan favorite. He remains the only celebrity from that show to actually launch a product — Bret's Blend Trop-A-Rocka Diet Snapple Tea, according to a news release about the concert.

— The Roanoke Times