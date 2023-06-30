5 Points Music Foundation's lead organizer, Tyler Godsey, knows how to put on an outdoor show. He's filling Roanoke with them this weekend.

Godsey, who recently partnered with The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, has a double-bill happening at that spot tonight. Litz, a funky electronic rock band from the Northeast, returns to the valley to headline The Dog Bowl, with West Virginia rockers The Kind Thieves opening the show. On Sunday, he is teaming with the city and putting on the music for the annual Freedom Festival & Fireworks Show, at Rivers Edge South. Roanoke-based Grateful Dead tribute act The Dead Reckoning and country-rocking The Jared Stout Band comprise that bill.

Godsey has put on outdoor events at Wasena Park during the pandemic and on the street by the foundation's home venue, 5 Points Music Sanctuary. In recent conversations and an email exchange, he has said he sees Roanoke as a great canvas to bring people together through live music.

"Over the last few years, 5PTS Music's programming and regional presence has grown in so many ways," Godsey wrote. "The opportunities that have presented themselves wouldn't be possible without our broader community of partners, supporters and creative collaborators.

"Over the coming weekend, we are really grateful to be able to have the capacity and support necessary to allow us to channel our message and mission beyond the four walls of our home, the Sanctuary. To go from the Sanctuary one night [The Dead Reckoning played there on Friday, as well], on to the Dog Bowl Saturday and finish the very next day at River's Edge for the City's Freedom Festival … celebration validates the commitment that our local governments, businesses and nonprofits have in fostering the creative vibrancy of the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities."

Performance announcements

Your columnist was away last week, unable to work, but noted that, as usual, promoters were making announcements. Let's play catch-up.

Berglund Center is bringing iconic bluesman Buddy Guy back to town. The venue, which featured him last year at Elmwood Park, has Guy booked for Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Nov. 11. Vintage Trouble is scheduled to open. Tickets are $130, $90, $70 and $50 ($10 on-site parking) and are on sale now.

Berglund's theater is again hosting the Broadway in Roanoke series. Coming up are "Mean Girls" (Dec. 3), "STOMP" (Feb. 4), "Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience" (March 5), "The Book of Mormon" (May 9) and a recent add-on, "Cirque Dreams: Holidaze" (Dec. 20). The initial, four-show package starts at $175, according to berglundcenter.live/broadway, where you can get more info.

Check out all the upcoming Berglund Center shows via berglundcenter.live/events.

On to performers of the equine variety. The Budweiser Clydesdales have made the rare appearance in Roanoke, but now they seem to be almost regulars. The big draught horses showed up at 2022's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival, allaying fears that nasty weather would keep them away, as it had two years previous.

Poofy-hoof fans won't have to wait for another chilly March day to see them again. Downtown Roanoke Inc. and P.A. Short Distributing have announced that the Clydesdales will visit Market Square on at 11 a.m. July 8, for a couple hours of horsey time with a loving public — weather permitting.

Since we're at it, here are some fun facts about these beasts, according to the DRI and P.A. Short news release:

"To qualify for a hitch, a Clydesdale must be a gelding at least four years of age, stand 72 inches at the shoulder when fully mature, weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, a blaze of white on the face, four white legs, and a black mane and tail."