Hip-hop should be getting spam mail from AARP any time now. It just turned 50.

The story goes that DJ Kool Herc, nee Clive Campbell, set up a couple of turntables for his sister’s back-to-school fundraising party in the Bronx, New York. Herc, a Jamaican immigrant, used them to mix grooves from multiple records in a way that got people fired up and dancing.

That Aug. 11, 1973, event, part of a simmering music scene change in New York, is the genre’s launch legend, and those turntables are the main reason I’m writing this today.

Recently a video has been popping up in my social feeds, in which the Grateful Dead’s late guitarist and singer, Jerry Garcia, shallowly and dismissively says that “rap music” is “not music.” And to be sure, there are a lot of people out there today who agree with that trope. OK fine, you can agree with him if you like, and you don’t have to like “rap music” (it’s not rap, but hip-hop, anyway), but you’re wrong about what it is or isn’t.

Turntables are literally the most revolutionary new musical instrument discovered in the past century. An item that was invented to give you passive listening pleasure became, in the hands of deeply creative people, a machine that combined melodies and drum-break beats in exciting ways, while giving disc jockeys a seemingly endless collection of new percussion sounds and drum beats that they created with needles, volume knobs and switchers (which allow the DJ to go back and forth, amplifying turntables).

That last part is my favorite part of hip-hop, as you might have guessed over the years, due to this column’s name. Cutting and scratching are two techniques for getting a percussive and musical array from the turntables, and it made for a cool name when I was trying to figure out what to call this thing back in the early ’00s.

At any rate, turntables became a dominant voice over the decades, providing both rhythm and music — the latter from hundreds if not thousands of unwitting collaborators, many of whom have made a lot of money for their contributions. For example, Chic’s Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers had mailbox money from all sorts of folks who sampled their disco-era classic, “Good Times.” Sadly, however, the late Clyde Stubblefield never made a dime off James Brown’s oft-sampled “The Funky Drummer.”

The Sugarhill Gang used it for their “Rapper’s Delight,” a cut in which the first words, “I said a hip hop,” ultimately gave the genre its name. Check out Sunday Extra and read about how many of hip-hop’s most classic names found inspiration in that record.

Herc and contemporaries including Grandmaster Flash, Afrika Bambaataa and Pete DJ Jones were far ahead, so some of the earliest hits didn’t come with the mixing and percussive firepower. But they came with groove and melody — and yes, Jerry, people rapping.

There’s no space or time to get into the many ways the genre and its artists grew and continued to innovate beyond its genesis. But there is space to talk about why it does rock, and why many of its artists belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Performers including Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Tupac Shakur, Public Enemy, Notorious B.I.G., Beastie Boys and Eminem are in there. Every time one of those acts gets in, the complaining starts: “That’s not rock music.” I beg to differ.

Rock ’n’ roll was about more than music. It was about a rebellious nature that made parents insane and gave the kids a lot of fun. I’m old, but not old enough to have seen Elvis Presley, only from the waist up, on the “The Ed Sullivan Show.” I have seen it on Youtube though. Thank goodness they squashed the scandal of it all! Meanwhile, cats like Little Richard were scaring the bejabbers out of parents while banging on pianos.

Move forward to the late 20th Century, and Rock Hall group N.W.A. most definitely embodied a rebellious nature that also made people move, while Public Enemy and, later, Tupac, were addressing social concerns in ways that made the establishment way nervous. Just like rock ’n’ roll used to do.

And just like what happened with rock ’n’ roll, hip-hop spread worldwide and wound up largely commodified for the masses such that it has in multiple ways lost that original spark.

But we didn’t come here to rap hip-hop. We came here to wish the style and all its great artists a happy 50th birthday.

-30-

It’s probably fitting that I focus on the cuts and the scratches today, and close by letting you know that I’m pushing down the fader on cutNscratch, and my era at The Roanoke Times.

I’ve been here for 24 years, the majority of it covering music in the valleys. I came here with a dream to cover the city courthouse beat, and I did that for almost five years. After a year or so as an online editor, my bosses offered me the music beat.

As a drummer and harmony singer whose past life was on the road with bands, I swore I never wanted to write about music, that the business had broken my heart too often. About 15 years ago, though, I had experienced enough distance to feel good about trying my hand at one of the few beats I hadn’t done in my career. I have absolutely loved it, and even as the newspaper changed and more news assignments and an editing gig beckoned, I did my best to still give you a decent idea of what was going on musically in your vicinity.

That comes to an end Aug. 18. I have accepted another opportunity and leave this paper that I love with a bittersweet feeling, yet super happy to still call Roanoke home. This is a great little city, with way more live music than an outsider would imagine — plus it’s an easy day trip to multiple other regional locales providing acts that won’t fit in the halls around here.

Thank you for reading, and be sure to say hi if you see me out there.

Oh, and that symbol in the subheadline?

It’s another piece of journalism arcana. It means the article is over. On to the next one. Peace and love.