You want new music from local acts? Hoo boy. There’s plenty.

Roanoke’s own father/son rap act, Knuckleheadz, is “Dr. Demento Show” internet radio famous. Stevie D and Jax have enlisted Demento himself — the man who brought “Weird” Al Yankovic to the world — for a cut on their new release, “Lunchables for Breakfast.”

Mid-record, Demento (aka Barry Hansen) breaks in, radio-style, to tell listeners what they are hearing, and that he hopes “you knucklebutts are enjoying it.”

“It’s unreal,” Stephen “Stevie D” Davies texted of Demento’s work on the album. “I never woulda thought. Haha”

Btw, we give son Jax about 10 years before he chokes out his pop during a skit. Anyway, the project comes out on Aug. 22 at Bandcamp.com and other apps and whatnot where you may stream and/or buy. Keep an eye out for an album release party, Sept. 9 at Pop's Ice Cream & Soda Bar.

Blacksburg native Isaac Hadden plays everywhere in the valleys, along with many gigs at his recent homebase, Asheville, North Carolina. A lot of those gigs feature his Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, which is a ton of fun to hear and grooves like mad.

The trio is releasing “The Glue” on Aug. 10, and it includes such guests as Becca Stevens, Rebekah Todd, Caitlin Crisco and Snarky Puppy’s Nate Werth and Chris Bullock.

Longtime hip hop partners Byron “Poe” Mack and Case “Van Gunz” Jones are still cooking up stuff. Hear Mack’s latest, “Midnight Rider,” at poemack.com/album/2518869/midnight-rider. Find Jones’ latest, the producer showcase “Gunz Ctrl,” via nodfactoracademy.bandcamp.com/album/gunz-ctrl.

Abingdon native and Nashville resident Jerry Castle has new music coming. He has a single out there, “To Feel So Good,” from forthcoming album “Untangled.” The single and album follow Castle’s cancer diagnosis in December 2022 and treatment completion in June. We wish Castle, who we have enjoyed since his days with Abingdon band Toast, the very best. Enjoy “To Feel So Good” at orcd.co/6p3kj6k.

Speaking of singles, Ferrum bluegrasser Junior Sisk has one on Floyd County label Mountain Fever Records. Check out “Long Hard Road (The Share Cropper’s Dream)” at mtfvrrec.lnk.to/QL8QIA. By the way, Sisk has an IBMA Award nomination for Gospel Recording of the Year. “Take A Little Time For Jesus” is the cut, and you can hear it at his Soundcloud page.

Another Southwest Virginia bluegrass juggernaut, Lonesome River Band, has a single out there, “She Don’t Know I’m Alive,” with Jesse Smathers singing on lead vocal, via clg.lnk.to/WwQAKo.

We’ll close this portion of the old column with one I’ve been meaning to blurb for a while. Mad Iguanas, together as a band for ages, finally released an album, “Midnight River.” Find it at Spotify, and see if you agree with me that the cut “Toda” crosses J.J. Cale with the Grateful Dead.

Incoming live music

The Spot on Kirk has released a list of upcoming concerts.

The Barefoot Movement is set for Aug. 26. The venue will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with two shows — ¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque on Sept. 15th, and on Oct. 6 when Solazo members Kike, Miguel, and Vladimir perform.

Jamie McLean Band returns to the venue on Sept. 21, with The Jared Stout Band opening. Australian guitar wizard Daniel Champagne returns on Oct. 11. Improvisational stand-up comic Jeff Leeson plays the room on Oct. 13.

Nicole Yun, of Eternal Summers, released her second solo album, “Matter,” in April. A vinyl release party is set for Oct. 25 at The Spot, with Carlos Truly opening. Blues-rock bad man Albert Castiglia will hit The Spot for the third time on Nov. 9.

Expect more on the calendar before the year is up. Check for tickets at thespotonkirk.org.

Other shows include:

Bluegrass heroes Dailey and Vincent return to New River Community College, in Dublin (that is an underrated place to go see great country shows) on Sept. 22. Get tickets at nr.edu/concerts.

Stand-up comic Brad Williams plays Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on June 7, with tickets available via berglundcenter.live/events. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, to avoid the pesky ticket fees.

Travis Tritt, who recently outed himself as someone who cares enough about Bud Light to say he won’t drink it anymore (here’s a quarter, Travis), is playing Salem Civic Center on Oct. 19. The Roanoke Valley’s own Crawford & Power are opening the show. Ticketmaster actually sucks, but unless you go to the box office in Salem, that’s how you must buy your tickets (I’d suggest downloading the app, if you insist on that route). Go to Salem Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and avoid both the web-based hassles and the fee.

Mannheim Steamroller is playing Dec. 3 at Salem Civic Center. Same deal: ticketmaster.com or box office.

American Zooming idolatry

“American Idol” is well past its sell-by date. Who even knows the winner from last season? School me. Anyway, an email told me that Virginians can audition for the show via Zoom on Monday. First, visit americanidol.com/auditions to get the details. And don’t get your hopes up.

Either way, as the man might say: “You’re going to Zoom.” Less expensive than Hollywood.