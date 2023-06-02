If you're still not sure "How Country Feels," put Oct. 7 on your live music calendar. Randy Houser, who had a hit with that song and others, is playing Dr Pepper Park that day.

Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP skybox) at etix.com.

Houser, a Mississipian with a big voice and some guitar talent to boot, returns to the valley after a little more than a year away. He played a club date at Sidewinders Steakhouse and Saloon in August 2022, about three years after headlining at Elmwood Park. Another three years back, Houser opened for Dierks Bentley at Berglund Coliseum.

Other Houser hits include "Like A Cowboy," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight," "Boots On" and "We Went." His most recent album is the 2022 release, "Note to Self," and he co-wrote the title track with Nashville super-producer (and Glenvar High School graduate) Ross Copperman.

— The Roanoke Times