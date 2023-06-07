Kris Hodges, the show promoter and drummer who 21 years ago co-founded FloydFest, is leaving the organization, according to a news release from the festival's organizing body.

Hodges, who with his former partner, Erika Johnson, launched the festival off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County, remained after their split as talent buyer and creative director.

"As of June 6, 2023, FloydFest Co-Founder Kris Hodges and Across-the-Way Productions & Blue Cow Arts have parted ways, after more than two decades of successful collaboration," the festival producers' news release stated.

Hodges, in a phone call on Wednesday, said it was his decision to leave, and all parties agreed. He will continue to pursue festival and concert promotions.

"It was time," he said.

Festival CEO John McBroom, in a text message exchange, said, "We just wish Kris the best in his future endeavors."

His departure comes in the wake of the festival cancelling this year's edition, due in part to its inability to develop an approved stormwater management plan in time to make ready the event's new site, in Floyd County community Check.

