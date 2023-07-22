For years, Jeff Midkiff thought he had to choose between mandolin and clarinet.

Mandolin was Midkiff’s first instrument and would lead him to gigs with bluegrass acts Lonesome River Band and The Shankman Twins.

Clarinet came along in middle school and would be his ticket to music degrees, teaching opportunities and high-class performances at such venues as Carnegie Hall.

“For decades I tried to juggle the two and keep them separate,” Midkiff said.

While living in Chicago in the late 1900s and early 2000s, his perspective changed, he said.

“Increasingly I thought I need to start trying to combine what I do, because I really felt that I had a unique perspective, being able to compose on the mandolin, but I also knew the inner workings of what it’s like to be in an orchestra and what it’s like to compose for an orchestra.

“I thought, people have to do what’s unique to themselves to make it in this world. I thought, what’s missing is me writing a mandolin concerto, which I knew I could do.”

A dozen years after debuting his Mandolin Concerto: From the Blue Ridge with Maestro David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Midkiff, 60, has performed it with multiple symphonies nationwide, including a show at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. On Sunday, the work will get its highest profile rendition yet: Midkiff will join the Boston Symphony Orchestra and its conductor, Thomas Wilkins, at the Boston symphony’s summer home, Tanglewood Music Center, in western Massachusetts.

Wiley, the Roanoke Symphony’s music director and conductor, commissioned the piece about 2010, and commissioned another Midkiff work, Concerto for Mandolin and Violin and Orchestra, in 2014. He wrote in a message exchange that the RSO is thrilled that the Tanglewood audience will hear Midkiff’s brilliant work.

“This mountain-inspired masterpiece so beautifully captures the sounds of Virginia’s blue ridge, and has been experiencing a wonderful life as an ambassador for our region in performances all over the country by our dear friend and colleague,” Wiley wrote.

Midkiff said he is grateful to Wiley and the RSO, where he is a clarinet alternate.

“They made the concerto happen,” he said.

Midkiff was 7 and growing up on Sugarloaf Mountain when he saw his neighbor, Sherman Poff, strumming a Sears & Roebuck mandolin. Poff offered to give the boy his mando, if he would learn how to play it.

“That was all a 7-year-old Jeff needed and I couldn’t put it down. My folks got lessons for me … I practiced till my fingers bled, but I loved it. … My mother could not get me to come and eat dinner.”

He took up clarinet as a 7th grader at then-new Hidden Valley Middle School, where a teacher suggested his embouchure might be right for the reed instrument. As he advanced to Cave Spring High School, his love for classical music was growing, and he learned that the clarinet got to play violin parts in band transcriptions. Midkiff, who already was playing bluegrass fiddle, started learning the classical repertoire in that way.

Midkiff cites his first mandolin teacher, Mabel Massolino at Ridenhour Music for teaching him to read music; and Dempsey Young (of The Lost & Found band), who taught him to play bluegrass by ear and build his mountain music repertoire. Middle school teacher Danielle Wise and high school instructor Bill Svec were important in his musical education, he added. At Virginia Tech, where he got his first degree, clarinetist and music professor David Widder mentored him.

His graduate degree at Northern Illinois put him in a spot to make contacts and build his educational portfolio — he is the longtime orchestra director at Patrick Henry High School — and later, to move back to Chicago, where he hooked up with The Shankman Twins.

After years in multiple spots in the United States, either teaching, touring or performing with symphonies, Midkiff pulled both worlds together to find his greatest success. Those long-ago fiddlers conventions and years with Lonesome River Band in the 1980s turned out to pair well with the symphonic world. It furthers his mission, he said.

“As a mandolinist and as a musician my whole life has been as a people pleaser,” he said. “I want all of my orchestra people to love bluegrass and all of the stuff I love about bluegrass.”

When it comes to the bluegrass fans, it’s the “same thing,” he said: “to be able to spread the good word … to all the people who love bluegrass and think that everything classical music is nothing that they have any desire to hear.

“The mandolin is a wonderful instrument to be able to have a new venue, so to speak, to share it to more ears. That’s another good thing that I’m excited about.”

Ears beyond Tanglewood can hear the music Sunday, too, at 2:30 p.m. courtesy of a streaming link, classicalwcrb.org/show/the-boston-symphony-orchestra/2023-06-08/midkiff-and-wilkins-with-the-bso-at-tanglewood. Follow Midkiff online, including upcoming From the Blue Ridge performances in Texas and California, at http://www.jeffmidkiff.com.