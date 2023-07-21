Philadelphia's bluesy hip-hop trio, G.Love & Special Sauce, is headed to Grandin Theatre this fall.

That's the marquee name for the venue's fall music lineup, which also features Pimps of Joytime and Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast. Roanoke bands and acts with city ties — including The Jared Stout Band, Palmyra and The Dead Reckoning — are also on the list of eight shows scheduled at the Grandin in October and November.

After putting on six concerts between January and June, including Stout and his band drawing the main theater's largest crowd for a recent music event, the Grandin was ready to amp it up.

"There’s a lot of variety there," said Ian Fortier, the theater foundation's executive director. "We like it. We don’t think we’re exceeding our abilities, going above and beyond what we’re capable of doing, but we do want to stretch ourselves a little bit, because we think that’s important and supplements our growth."

Tickets go on sale at the theater's box office and via grandintheatre.com at 10 a.m. Monday. Box office hours end at 5 p.m. Monday, and the office won't open again until Thursday (5:30 to 8 p.m.) and Friday through Sunday (noon to 9 p.m.). All tickets are general admission to the dance-friendly Grandin, according to a Monday news release.

Fortier, in an interview this week, said that the main theater's 300 seats offer capacity that Roanoke hasn't had in years. It's a bit larger than the 250-capacity 5 Points Music Sanctuary and one-third the size of 900-seat Jefferson Center.

"We think that there’s some complementary programming, especially in a village that is surrounded by dense residential neighborhoods, has 10 restaurants and ABC licenses, and is an $8 Uber from almost anywhere in the city or county," Fortier said. "We think it’s gonna pop."

The popping is weeknights only, as the 90-year-old theater remains a movie-first venue on the weekends. The music is set for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, including Oct. 31, a Tuesday, when Pimps of Joytime will play what the Grandin is calling a "Halloween Funkfest" complete with costume contest.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Sept. 13: The Dead Reckoning. $20 plus tax advance, $25 day of show.

Sept. 28: G. Love & Special Sauce $58 advance and day of.

Oct. 4: The Jared Stout Band, with Corey Hunley. $20 advance, $25 day of.

Oct. 11: J Stop Latin Soul for Hispanic Heritage Month. $12 advance, $15 day of.

Oct. 25: Palmyra. $24 advance, $27 day of show.

Oct. 31: Pimps of Joytime, with Triscale. $25 advance, $29 day of.

Nov. 16: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, with Jamie McLean Band. $22 advance, $25 day of.

Nov. 30: Charissa Joy & The High Frequency. $13 advance, $16 day of show.

All ticket prices are before tax.