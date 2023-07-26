Russell County-based rising Americana/country act 49 Winchester is hitting Rocky Mount in December.

The band, which quickly sold out the 225-capacity 5 Points Music Sanctuary for a February show, will have more room and more nights at Harvester Performance Center. The Harvester, which can fit 700 standing, will close out the year with a three-night run for 49 Winchester, Dec. 29-31.

Tickets for individual shows are $62, $42 and $420 per VIP table for four. Three-night passes are $167, $107 and $1,102 per VIP table. All non-VIP tickets are for standing only. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via harvester-music.com.

49 Winchester, whose name comes from the address where frontman and songwriter Isaac Gibson grew up, is growing a national profile with its debut national release, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” and spots opening for the likes of Luke Combs and Turnpike Troubadours.

Brennan Edwards will open for 49 on Dec. 29, a Friday. Magnolia Boulevard, whose singer Maggie Noelle is a Clintwood native, has the Dec. 30 opening spot. Wayne Graham will warm up the crowd on Dec. 31.

“People that love rock ’n’ roll are gonna love 49,” Gibson told The Roanoke Times in a phone interview before the 5 Points show. “People that love country are gonna love 49. I think that being a band that’s doing something a little bit different and a little bit in a gray area, kind of a borderland, I think that’s been a big advantage for us, as opposed to a hindrance.”