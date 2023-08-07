Berglund Center is opening its Vinyl Vault and putting some R&B/hip hop music on you.

Rapper and actor Ja Rule, whose hits include “Put It On Me” and “Mesmerize,” will headline the Sept. 24 show at Elmwood Park. Singer and actor Ashanti — who has teamed with Ja for chart-toppers and had solo hits including “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)“ — will open the show. We’re guessing the two will perform together that night.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance and $50 day of show, with VIP tables going for $800. They go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky fees), 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425 or berglundcenter.live.

Ja is also known for appearing in movies including “The Fast & The Furious” and “Turn It Up.” Ashanti was in “Coach Carter” and “John Tucker Must Die,” among others.

— The Roanoke Times