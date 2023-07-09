Quick flashback: Last season wasn’t simply strong at Jefferson Center. The 2022-2023 box office was the best in its 22-year history.

The venue’s concerts brought in $452,000, Jefferson Center Programming Director Jamie Cheatwood said. Previous years’ totals weren’t available during a holiday week, but the previous box office record predated Cheatwood’s May 2021 start at the nonprofit music and arts complex, she said.

Flash forward: Jefferson Center has released this year’s lineup, looking to build on last season’s seat-filling trend. Its opening salvo of performers for the 2023-2024 season includes two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Fame member Graham Nash; multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride; lauded singer/singwriters Patty Griffin and Rufus Wainwright; rising jazz performer Brandee Younger; and up-and-coming country singer Morgan Myles.

There will be more to come, though. Cheatwood and the venue’s marketing director, Aaron Kelderhouse, remembered how in-season announcements of non-series acts including Neko Case and Father John Misty drew large crowds last go-round. Nikki Giovanni’s show with jazz saxophonist Javon Jackson, “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni,” was part of the Star City series, and it too brought in new folks in addition to subscribers.

“We had more newcomers than ever,” Cheatwood in a Monday interview. “We tried to expand our programming and include more genres, and that definitely proved fruitful. We had some shows with 70% new audience. We’re using the one-offs to really expand our offerings.”

Among this year’s one-off shows, not tied to a series title, are Griffin (Sept. 19), Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets (Nov. 8) and Wainwright (Nov. 15). A Columbian dance band called Cimarrón kicks it all off on Sept. 13, combining Spanish, African and Indigenous American roots music. All of them are scheduled for Jefferson Center’s premiere room, Shaftman Performance Hall.

Other Shaftman shows — the high energy funk and soul of Lee Fields and The Expressions, the boundary-pushing jazz funk of Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers and the blues, soul and pop of Joan Osborne — guarantee series excitement, as well. Fields and Osborne are part of the Star City Series lineup, and the Wootens are on the list for what Jefferson Center now dubs Big Lick Vibes (formerly the Jazz Series).

“I don’t know if we care (about beating the box office record), but there’s a confidence that we have in this season,” Kelderhouse said. “Based on what we saw last season, we said, yeah, we can do that and some more.”

Cheatwood added that they’re building off the trend from ’22-’23: “We start off with a strong season that we really believe in and are really proud of, but also having space in the spring and putting programming holds on the calendar, and having the rolling one-off announcements throughout the year being just extremely engaging and exciting events that just really pack the place.

“I feel like that momentum is what made our sales so much better this year, instead of having a season that we announce, boom, and then we remind you of what it is throughout the year. We have that, and it’s strong, but there’s so much more to come. … We feel like our prescription packages are valuable and exciting, but that’s not the end of it.”

Cheatwood was psyched for Younger, part of the Jazz Club series in the venue’s Fostek Hall. She predicted a possible future for the harpist that is not unlike singer Samara Joy’s March 2022 performance at Fostek. About a year after those sets, Joy won two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Album.

“I feel like she’s going to be another case like Samara Joy, where we have her in our small room for an intimate group and even have [Music Lab at Jefferson Center] students that get to meet her and ask her questions, and then … she definitely blew up.

“Younger is a jazz harpist who kind of channels some Alice Coltrane but also puts a fresh spin on it, too.”

Wainwright’s debut at Jefferson Center show has buzz-generating potential. His latest album, “Folkocracy,” came out in June and features a murderers row of guests that include John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Bird, Sheryl Crow, David Byrne and Madison Cunningham. He had the audacity to cover “Cotton Eyed Joe” as a piano-driven number that goes from jaunty to ballad, with Chaka Khan duetting.

“A lot of people think it’s going to win a lot of awards,” Cheatwood said. “It kind of came out of the blue, for me anyway, as a Rufus Wainwright fan. And then I just took a shot in the dark to see if he was coming through Roanoke, and here he is.”

A quick bit of Wainwright trivia: His father, Loudon Wainwright III, played Fostek Hall in March.

As for that new series name, Cheatwood said the change from Jazz Series to Big Lick Vibes is a way to allow a broader stylistic array onto the Shaftman stage. This year, the Wootens are the act that fits more under a Big Lick Vibes umbrella, while the other two bands on the series — McBride’s band and pianist Emmet Cohen with his trio — fit under a more traditional jazz heading. Not that there won’t be room for more traditional jazz among the new vibes.

“We want to incorporate more soul and funk and experimental stuff, other improvisational forms other than straight jazz, because we do have a lot of great jazz artists in Jazz Club, and we’ll of course continue to have great jazz artists in Big Lick Vibes,” she said. “But we just thought that we would expand that series a little bit.”

The venue made a couple more moves, one of which will make series performances more accessible. Jefferson Center’s “bronze section,” its least expensive ticket, now features 130 seats, 50 more than in previous years. And the number of shows per series was shortened, which brings down subscription prices and gives the venue more wiggle room to add one-off events to attract more diverse audiences, Cheatwood said.