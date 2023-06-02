John McEuen, a founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, is making his Floyd Country Store debut.

McEuen is bringing stories of his life and travels, a multi-media show and another Dirt Band founder, Les Thompson, for a Saturday night Americana history celebration. The show will focus largely on "Will the Circle be Unbroken," a landmark album that found the Dirt Band teaming with Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, Roy Acuff and more.

"Circle," released in 1971, would sell millions and is preserved in the Library of Congress and the Grammy Hall of Fame.

McEuen, called "The String Wizard," has performed for 50 years worldwide with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Two two-time Grammy winner pulls music from as far back as the 1860s and is a legitimate Americana music pioneer.

— The Roanoke Times