The Lyric Theatre announced Kendra Morris, who mixes her vintage-style soul with intriguing lyrics, will play the room on Sept. 6. Molly Tuttle, an outstanding guitarist, singer and Grammy Award nominee, is scheduled for Sept. 26.

In emails on Friday, the venue said it would announce on-sale dates soon. If you're planning ahead for your live music budget, here are the prices. For Tuttle, who has a passel of International Bluegrass Music Awards for her musicianship and singing, tickets are $40, $37, $34 and $30. New York-based and Florida-bred Morris, recommended if you like Amy Winehouse, is also a filmmaker and animator. Tickets are $30, $27, $24 and $20.