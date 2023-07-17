A Backstreet Boy, a blues-rock burner and a contemporary Christian hit-maker all have dates in the Star City, according to venue announcements Monday.

Jefferson Center has scheduled Nick Carter, a boy band and solo sensation from back in the day, for an Oct. 11 date at the venue’s Shaftman Performance Hall. Maddie Poppe, the season 16 winner on “American Idol,” is set to open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Season subscribers and $100 donors to the nonprofit hall will receive a code and a link to buy tickets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Make donations via bit.ly/jeffcenterdonate.

Tickets are $99, $85, $75, $65 and $50, with an additional $125 for a VIP meet-and-greet, via jeffcenter.org.

Joe Bonamassa returns to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre for a concert next year. The guitarist and singer who has had 26 No. 1 albums on the Billboard blues chart will hit the room on March 1. Tickets are $202, $152, $112, $82, and $62 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with a 10 a.m. Tuesday fan presale via jbonamassa.com/tour-dates.

Berglund Center announced two more events on Monday. Newsboys, of “God’s Not Dead” fame, will hit the theater on Sept. 29. Tickets are $132, $48, $35.50 and $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” is set for Dec. 14, with tickets listed at $52, $42 and $22. Presale is Wednesday, with public sales beginning on Friday.

Get Newsboys and Charlie Brown tickets at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky phone and online fees), 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, or berglundcenter.live. Get more Charlie Brown info via acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.