Traditional-bluegrass powerhouse Junior Sisk and his band are returning to Salem, headlining a triple bill at the annual Pickin’ in the Park.

Sisk, a Ferrum resident with top-selling national albums on Floyd County’s Mountain Fever Records, will hit the Longwood Park Amphitheater on Saturday. Wound Tight and New Standard will open the show.

The headliner fronts a band with guitarist and singer Heather Berry-Mabe, her husband Tony Mabe on banjo, upright bassist Curt Love and mandolinist Jonathan Dillon.

Expect rich lead vocals and harmonies from International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winner Berry-Mabe as well as from frontman Sisk, whose resume includes two IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Awards.

Sisk has multiple trophies from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, too. He most recently found SPBGMA success in 2022, with his “Load the Wagon” album and “Just Load the Wagon” single. Sisk’s latest nomination is from the IBMA, which has his “Take A Little Time For Jesus” up for Gospel Recording of the Year.

Check out his latest single, “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)” at mtfvrrec.lnk.to/QL8QIA.

— The Roanoke Times