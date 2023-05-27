Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A powerful voice rang through the Bennington Street Food Lion speakers, singing words infused with well-earned perspective.

“Be good to me, ’cause I don’t have the time for your overloaded lines, and I don’t have no use for what you loosely call the truth, and you better be good to me.”

The performance boiled with anger from betrayals past. At the same time, it exposed sadness about knowing exactly what was going to happen, and hope that maybe, this time, it wouldn’t.

It’s been decades since Tina Turner recorded those lyrics and toured the planet multiple times with “Better Be Good to Me,” one of multiple smash singles from the album “Private Dancer.” She was as big as any rock act of the time, and reached that height on her own terms, it seemed, long after she escaped Ike Turner’s despicable violence and control.

The album, Turner’s fifth as a solo act, came out in 1984, and she ruled the rest of that decade and into the 1990s, providing earworms that still resonate in the best possible way. The title track was a massive hit, as was “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good To Me.” She closed that record with covers that tossed it back to her southern rock and soul past — “I Can’t Stand the Rain” and “Let’s Stay Together,” both embossed with ’80s-centric synth and drum sounds.

Her voice tied together multiple eras. The woman who sang “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Funkier Than A Mosquito’s Tweeter” brought gritty range and deep feel to it all. And man, could she dance. Moves like Jagger? No. Moves like Turner. Iconic!

Now she’s gone, at 83. But we all know the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll — the pride of Nutbush, Tennessee, and Planet Earth — is immortal.

I’m not sure if whatever company programs the Food Lion playlist added Turner on Wednesday specifically because she died that day, but that was when I heard the song, already super-bummed from having learned the sad news. In a strange twist from my normal grocery shopping experience, it inspired me to think more deeply on her vocal delivery and her pop culture impact.

If you read this column regularly, you’ll recognize a recent pattern. Three of the past four have started with an artist’s death. We have discussed Jim Burtch and Joey Feazell, who made their mark around Roanoke. Today, we remember someone whose mark was international.

With losses, there is always something to remember. This time out, let’s look back at a cliche about appreciating greatness before it is gone. Your favorites don’t have to be globally famous. There are plenty of performers around here to catch, in venues of all sizes. Visit our Top Tickets page, bit.ly/toptix-052523, for a ridiculous lot of options this week alone.

If they’re not playing here, it’s not hard to find the music. I would like to take this chance to highlight some longtime favorites who have teamed up. Bettye LaVette, who played Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center about five years ago, just came out with a new album, “LaVette!” Steve Jordan (these days the Rolling Stones’ drummer, since Charlie Watts’ passing) produced it and released it on his own Jay-Vee Inc. label. Randall Bramblett, who played The Spot on Kirk in July 2017 (and should again asap, in my opinion) wrote all of the songs. Hear the Afrobeat-inflected single “Hard to Be Human” and get info on buying the album via orcd.co/hardtobehuman.

These three artists with deep resumes, all still vital and still working, are worth your attention. And a look back at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Turner and her rich catalog are always worth your ear time. Surely you have favorites that you haven’t thought of in a while. Hit me up with an email to tell me about it. I’m at tad.dickens@roanoke.com.

In the meantime, here’s hoping a lot of our living heroes hang on for a while longer. So much loss these days is chipping at the soul.

Opera Roanoke 2023-24 seasonThe opera this week announced its upcoming shows.

Strauss Ecstasy, set for Oct. 22 at Jefferson Center, focuses on soprano Leah Hawkins, with other soloists to be announced. “Beloved moments” from Der Rosenkavalier and the “astonishingly celestial magic” of Ariadne auf Naxos highlight the program, according to the news release.

Opera Roanoke will team with St. John’s Episcopal Church to present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” on Jan. 12, 2024, at the church.

A Mozart classic, “The Marriage of Figaro,” closes the season on March 8, 2024, at Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, and two days later at Jefferson Center.

“Boasting music that is as recognizable as it is perfect, time flies during this joyous romp through Figaro and Susanna’s wedding day,” the news release reads. “As comedic drama it is unmatched in all the repertoire, with every character infused by Mozart with unmatched personality. But in the end, Mozart unites all classes and struggling parties with music that is as astonishing as anything ever composed for the stage.”

Subscribers may renew through June 30. New subscriptions and single tickets go on sale July 1. Get info at 540-982-2742, operaroanoke.org or boxoffice@operaroanoke.org.