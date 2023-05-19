It's super rare for me have to my whole column ready to write, but I really don't want to deal with it.

That's because the lead item is Joey Feazell's death.

I didn't know Feazell as a friend, though he was always super friendly to me. I knew him as a high-quality singer, an ever-growing songwriter and a great stage presence in the Roanoke Valley. He formed Riverbank Ramblers about 2010, with lead guitarist Drew Sprinkle, and put out the record "Muddy Banks" four years later. It was a good, rollicking, rocking, Americana sound that seemed to prefigure good things ahead.

The band broke up, though, as bands often do. Feazell eventually put together a new group, J.E. Feazell & Th' Dive Bar Stars, which was grabbing its own traction before he died in his sleep on May 13, at 36, in Fincastle.

Sprinkle, who wound up playing again with his old friend in Th' Dive Bar Stars, said he was hurt deeply by Feazell's unexpected death.

"It’s rough," Sprinkle said in a Thursday phone call. "I think the hardest part for me and for a lot of people is believing it’s a real thing that’s happened."

Roanoke's music scene quickly rallied to organize a tribute show. Martin's Downtown, which had a date canceled on Thursday, opened its doors for this one, and Martin's employee Jill Nelson, a devoted friend of Feazell's, organized. Music promoter Jason Darby was up front, handing out cards and stickers with Feazell's likeness. Sprinkle took to the stage to celebrate his friend, as did Roanoke-area musicians Nadine Martin, Lee Melozzi, Foster Burton and others.

"Being around Joey made me want to be a better musician," Burton said during a short solo set, before the rest of the band GOTE joined him to close the night.

A few hundred people were in and out of the venue, and a glass jug was full of donations to help Feazell's family with final arrangements. The event raised $3,700, Nelson said in a message exchange on Friday afternoon. Darby said in a text message exchange that Martin's will host another event in his memory on July 15.

Feazell, whose songs "Bag of Bones," "Muddy Banks" and "Bastard" have been part of my personal playlists over the years, would have wanted a festive atmosphere, and Thursday's event was festive, for sure.

There are regrets all around, though, I'm sure. On my very surface level, I had yet to hear J.E. Feazell & Th' Dive Bar Stars, which had two dates scheduled this month. I figured surely I could make one of those and if not, they were going to be around.

It's not wise to figure things that way regarding friends, romantic affairs, entertainment, spirituality, etc., as I should have internalized decades ago.

For those who knew him deeply and loved him, this one is obviously a much tougher situation. Sprinkle was only beginning to reckon with it.

"There’s a hurt that is there, but I don’t think he would want me to go about my way in a pathetic kind of manner," Sprinkle said.

Check out this podcast with Sprinkle and Feazell, from the Riverbank Ramblers days. soundcloud.com/tad-dickens/podcast-with-riverbank

Floyd Small Town Summer

It's the sixth time around for Floyd's signature summer outdoor series, and the lineup is out. Floyd Small Town Summer is a free, family-friendly event.

Steel guitar master DaShawn Hickman plays a co-bill with singer Victoria Victoria, and guitarist Charlie Hunter — who plays bass, rhythm and lead on one guitar, often simultaneously — will back them both on June 2.

Louisiana dance band The Revelers hit the stage June 22, with Lenny Marcus & The Big Easy opening the show.

Bluegrass favorite The Lonesome River Band headlines on July 6, with Jackson Cunningham & Nobody's Business and Handmade Music School students opening the show. "Minions: The Rise of Gru" will screen afterward.

Salsa band Bio Ritmo, with Charlottesville-based Beleza, play on July 20, with the dancers of SalsaNoke doing their thing, as well.

The Aug. 3 lineup is The Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag and the movie "Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania."

Southwest Virginia stalwarts Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul headline on Aug. 17, with steel drum-focused Jonathan Scales Fourchestra opening with some mind-bending, electic jazz-, funk- and classical-infused music.

Floyd Small Town Summer closes the series honky-tonk style on Aug. 31, with JP Harris headlining and Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers opening (full disclosure: this columnist drums and harmonizes with the opening band).

Keep up with the series via floydsmalltownsummer.com or facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer.

FloydStock emerges

Floyd venue Dogtown Roadhouse typically closes during FloydFest weekend. The staff goes to the festival to cook pizzas, and lines form day and night there.

With no FloydFest this year, Dogtown will be more than open. It is hosting FloydStock 2023: A Celebration of Music, Art, and Community. The July 27-30 event features The Wilson Springs Hotel and The Plate Scrapers (Thursday, July 27); Dangermuffin, Abby Bryant & The Echoes and Strung Like A Horse (July 28); Big Something, Toubab Krewe and The Jared Stout Band (July 29); and Isaac Hadden Project with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers (July 30).

"Early bird" four-day passes are $225 at eventbrite.com (search FloydStock at Dogtown).

Dr Pepper Park books Steel Panther

Many of the hair bands that play Dr Pepper Park are not exactly trucking in irony. Steel Panther, on the other hand, is all about it.

Steel Panther, whose songs include "Always Gonna Be A Ho" and "Death to All But Metal" (and whose drummer adopted the moniker Stixx Zadinia), has a July 21 date at the metal-friendly outdoor venue. It's 18-older only, by the way, and I'd get fired if I printed some of the song titles. Very fun!

Tickets are $49, $25 and $149 (VIP skybox), plus other VIP packages of $171.76 and $121.76 that promise a blonde wig, party cup, sweatband and leopard bandana to go with your VIP laminate. Check into is at etix.com.

Apprentice party postponed

We wrote on May 13 about the The Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program's plan to celebrate this year's mentors and apprentices on May 25 at Taubman Museum of Art. That event has been postponed, with a rescheduled date to come.