THURSDAY-JULY 9
Salem Fair
With The Kings (Thursday), Glen Shelton (Friday), Filthy Souls (Saturday), Last Chance Band (Sunday), Midnight Blue (Monday), Vinyl Nation (Tuesday), Creedence Clearwater Recital (Wednesday) Nu Blu (July 6), Cimmaron (July 7-8), Phat Boys Band (July 9)
Enjoy your freedom to eat corndogs and enter wild fairgrounds rides. Excellent local and regional acts perform nightly, and fireworks are at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Details: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. each night. Salem Fairgrounds. Free. salemfair.com
THURSDAY
Balkun Brothers
Blues-rock siblings return to the Star City.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, balkunbrothers.com
Circus Mutt 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Sam Bush
Road trip alert: Newgrass pioneer and festival king Bush sold out the Lime Kiln, but Blue Ridge Music Center is more spacious.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. 7 p.m. Saturday. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $35 advance, $40 day of show; $15 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, sambush.com
Clay Barker 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
FRIDAY
Ashley McBryde
With Boy Named Banjo
Honky-tonk-chanteuse-turned-country-star brings her great music to Elmwood.
Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park. $41 advance, $47 day of show, $800 VIP table. 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, ashleymcbryde.com, boynamedbanjo.com
Kinnfolk Presents: Star Above The Mountain
Trad-Irish act got a grant from the city to write a song cycle about Roanoke and are playing it on this night.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. SOLD OUT. kinnfolkmusic.com
The Dead Reckoning
Grateful Dead tribute cats bring their varied musical personalities to the mix.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $40, $27, $20 advance; $22 general admission day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Summer Arts Festival: Redd Volkaert Trio
Dig into sizzling hot honky-tonk and western swing riffs.
Details: 6 p.m. Henderson Lawn, Blacksburg. Free. performingarts.vt.edu, reddvolkaert.com
Flip Flop Republic
With Stoney Banks
The headliner is a reggae act from Florida's Gulf Coast.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8. facebook.com/theflipflopboys, stoneybanks.com
Creamery Station
Blues and soul jammers hit Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, creamerystation.com
The What Four 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Virginia Electric 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
Christian Q Band 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Root Down 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free
Tony Low, with Bob Schmucker 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
SATURDAY
5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: LITZ, with The Kind Thieves
Get a dose of funky, electronic rock from the headliner and organic rock 'n' roll from the opener.
Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $13, $25 VIP advance via seetickets.us/07012023; $15 general admission day of show. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, litzmusic.com, facebook.com/kindthievesofficial
Willard Gayheart & Scott Freeman
Enjoy a meal and listen to a father-and-son-in-law combo with great vibes.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 suggested donation. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Drew Foust and The Wheelhouse 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free
Soul Patch 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10
That 80’s Band 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10
Paul Deck Piano Trio 6 p.m. Harvest Restaurant at Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke. Free
SUNDAY
Freedom Festival & Fireworks
With The Dead Reckoning, Jared Stout Band
Indulge your freedom to noodle dance and otherwise rock out at this annual riverside bash, complete with Roanoke's biggest fireworks show.
Details: 5 p.m. (9:30 p.m. fireworks) Rivers Edge South. Free. playroanoke.com/freedomfestival, thejaredstoutband.com
Dom Flemons
Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder has carved out his own significant solo career as a multi-instrumentalist, storyteller and songwriter.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $25 general admission, $30 reserved seating via aftontickets.com. theamericansongster.com
Mike Mitchell
Floyd's resident Mitchell, playing solo here, has had bluegrass chart success for years.
Details: 6 p.m. Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, mikemitchellmusic.com
Seph Custer 1:30 p.m. Flat Five Jazz 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Kristen Daniel Band 7 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. Free
MONDAY
Lost In Space Camp with Times Tables, Ultradeluxe, & MirrorXLake 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 day of show
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474