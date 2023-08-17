THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, with Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Steel pans master Scales and his band of exceptional players can blow minds with music that uses jazz, classical and pop influences.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!”

Fincastle company brings to life Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist," via the Victorian England coming-of-age musical.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 24-25, Sept. 1; 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27, Sept. 2-3. Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle. $18, $15 18-younger. 540-473-1001, atticproductions.info

FRIDAY

Taylor Scott Band

With Charissa Joy & The High Frequency

The headliner brings Americana-rock originals with soulful singing and strong guitar work.

The Thrillbillyz

Blues-rocking Roanoke band hits the Parkway stage.

Copy Cat Syndrome

Young jazzers set up at the Track.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, instagram.com/copy_cat_syndrome

John Stevens

With Patrick Morelli

Two folk singer/songwriters play 3rd Street.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, https://bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, sentimentaljohnny.com, linktr.ee/dayesmusicofficial

Soulacoustix 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Big Lick Conspiracy 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $15 door

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Krista Lynn Meadow

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native does the songwriting showcases in nearby Nashville, and she tours, too. The road brings her to Roanoke.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, kristalynnmeadow.com

SATURDAY

Charles Esten

Esten, who played key character Deacon Claybourne in "Nashville" and is a star of streaming hit "Outer Banks," returns to Southwest Virginia with his own style of country music.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $47.50, $32.50, $200 show and spa bundle via seetickets.us/081923. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, charlesesten.com

Ace Frehley

Guitarist for classic-era KISS plays a hard rock haven. Expect the hits.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $30, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, acefrehley.com

Sam Fribush Organ Trio

Fribush, a jazzy and funky keyboard man who plays with Hiss Golden Messenger and Charlie Hunter, brings his own act to town.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. samfribush.com

Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert

Former Doc Watson sidemen T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence are part of a crew paying homage to the acoustic guitar master.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show, $10 children 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, docat100.com

Dirty Blanket

Catch an improvisational bluegrass band from upstate New York.

The Ziggurat, Sever The Wicked, Witness Marks 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem $10

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Phat Anchovies with Harvest Blaque & The Trouble Band 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $13 day of show

Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m. and Time Sawyer 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

Annalyse Marie Duo 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Arrival From Sweden: Music of ABBA

"Mamma Mia!" It's an ABBA tribute at SML.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $62.50, $42.50, $225 show and spa bundle via https://seetickets.us/082023. themusicofabba.com

Sasha Landon

Landon, of folk trio Palmyra, goes solo.

Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. palmyratheband.com

Kat Mills

Take a resort afternoon with some classy folk music.

Details: 4 p.m. Mountain Lake Lodge, Salt Pond Pub, Pembroke. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, katmills.com

LOOKING AHEAD

AUG. 24

Jared James Nichols, with Jordan Harman 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $20 via grandintheatre.com

AUG. 25-27

WA Fest

With Captain Midnight Band, Bella's Bartok, Sol Driven Train, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, April B & The Cool, Arkansauce, Palmyra and more music begins 3 p.m. Friday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $150 weekend pass and other ticket options via wilderness-adventure.com

AUG. 26

Floyd Living Traditions Festival with music, dance, arts, crafts, food 10 a.m. Saturday. Floyd Center for the Arts, Floyd. Free

AUG. 31-SEPT. 3

Floyd Yoga Jam

With The Judy Chops, Yam Yam, Bhakti Kulani, Prabir, Tree of Forgiveness, Music Road Co, The Get Right Band, The Ambassador, Holy River, Rebekah Todd, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and more music begins 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Burnette Farm, Willis. $225 4-day general admission and other ticket options via floydyogajam.com

Front Porch Fest

With Butcher Brown, Jimkata, Dangermuffin, DJ Williams, Sons of Paradise, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Big Daddy Love, The Plate Scrapers, The Judy Chops, Urban Soil, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Lua Flora, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and more music begins at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 Spirit Haven Farm, Stuart. $140 four-day general admission and other ticket options via frontporchfest.com

SEPT. 2

Scott Miller, with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $25 advance via limekilntheater.org, $30 gate

SEPT. 2-3

Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival 2023

With Lazy Man Dub Band, Ripejive, Kerosene Willy, Liv Sloan & The Die Hards, Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Jared Stout Band, Phat Laces, Ryan Greer Band, The Last Call and more music begins noon Sept. 2. The Coves Amphitheater. $60 weekend pass, $32 each day via seetickets.us/event/SML-Live-Music-Festival/563320

SEPT. 15-16

Infamous Weekend

With Infamous Stringdusters, 49 Winchester, Yarn, Kendall Street Company and more music begins at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 15. Pop's Farm, Axton. $85 general admission weekend, $205 VIP weekend and other ticket options via infamousweekend.com

SEPT. 16

Floyd Americana Fest

With Appalachian Space Train, Jake Retting Trio, Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, Ball & Chain, Henry Hardt's Mudcats, Time is Art, Amelia Empson, Ash Devine and more 11 a.m. Lineberry Park; noon Outer Space; 1 p.m. Cocoa Mia; 11 a.m. Lichen or Not; 6 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free

SEPT. 30

150 Fest

With The Worx, Mended Fences, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Wound Tight feat. Junior Sisk and more 3 p.m. downtown Rocky Mount. Free

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.