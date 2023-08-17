THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, with Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Steel pans master Scales and his band of exceptional players can blow minds with music that uses jazz, classical and pop influences.
Details: 6 p.m. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer, jonscales.com, hoppievaughan.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!”
Fincastle company brings to life Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist," via the Victorian England coming-of-age musical.
People are also reading…
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 24-25, Sept. 1; 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27, Sept. 2-3. Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle. $18, $15 18-younger. 540-473-1001, atticproductions.info
FRIDAY
Taylor Scott Band
With Charissa Joy & The High Frequency
The headliner brings Americana-rock originals with soulful singing and strong guitar work.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, https://martinsdowntown.com, taylorscottmusic.com
The Thrillbillyz
Blues-rocking Roanoke band hits the Parkway stage.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, https://parkwaybrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com
Copy Cat Syndrome
Young jazzers set up at the Track.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, instagram.com/copy_cat_syndrome
John Stevens
With Patrick Morelli
Two folk singer/songwriters play 3rd Street.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, https://bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, sentimentaljohnny.com, linktr.ee/dayesmusicofficial
Soulacoustix 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free
Big Lick Conspiracy 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $15 door
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Krista Lynn Meadow
Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native does the songwriting showcases in nearby Nashville, and she tours, too. The road brings her to Roanoke.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, kristalynnmeadow.com
SATURDAY
Charles Esten
Esten, who played key character Deacon Claybourne in "Nashville" and is a star of streaming hit "Outer Banks," returns to Southwest Virginia with his own style of country music.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $47.50, $32.50, $200 show and spa bundle via seetickets.us/081923. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, charlesesten.com
Ace Frehley
Guitarist for classic-era KISS plays a hard rock haven. Expect the hits.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $30, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, acefrehley.com
Sam Fribush Organ Trio
Fribush, a jazzy and funky keyboard man who plays with Hiss Golden Messenger and Charlie Hunter, brings his own act to town.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. samfribush.com
Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert
Former Doc Watson sidemen T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence are part of a crew paying homage to the acoustic guitar master.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show, $10 children 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, docat100.com
Dirty Blanket
Catch an improvisational bluegrass band from upstate New York.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $10. dirtyblanket.net
The Ziggurat, Sever The Wicked, Witness Marks 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem $10
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Phat Anchovies with Harvest Blaque & The Trouble Band 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $13 day of show
Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m. and Time Sawyer 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Annalyse Marie Duo 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
SUNDAY
Arrival From Sweden: Music of ABBA
"Mamma Mia!" It's an ABBA tribute at SML.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $62.50, $42.50, $225 show and spa bundle via https://seetickets.us/082023. themusicofabba.com
Sasha Landon
Landon, of folk trio Palmyra, goes solo.
Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. palmyratheband.com
Kat Mills
Take a resort afternoon with some classy folk music.
Details: 4 p.m. Mountain Lake Lodge, Salt Pond Pub, Pembroke. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, katmills.com
LOOKING AHEAD
AUG. 24
Jared James Nichols, with Jordan Harman 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $20 via grandintheatre.com
AUG. 25-27
WA Fest
With Captain Midnight Band, Bella's Bartok, Sol Driven Train, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, April B & The Cool, Arkansauce, Palmyra and more music begins 3 p.m. Friday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $150 weekend pass and other ticket options via wilderness-adventure.com
AUG. 26
Floyd Living Traditions Festival with music, dance, arts, crafts, food 10 a.m. Saturday. Floyd Center for the Arts, Floyd. Free
AUG. 31-SEPT. 3
Floyd Yoga Jam
With The Judy Chops, Yam Yam, Bhakti Kulani, Prabir, Tree of Forgiveness, Music Road Co, The Get Right Band, The Ambassador, Holy River, Rebekah Todd, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and more music begins 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Burnette Farm, Willis. $225 4-day general admission and other ticket options via floydyogajam.com
Front Porch Fest
With Butcher Brown, Jimkata, Dangermuffin, DJ Williams, Sons of Paradise, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Big Daddy Love, The Plate Scrapers, The Judy Chops, Urban Soil, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Lua Flora, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and more music begins at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 Spirit Haven Farm, Stuart. $140 four-day general admission and other ticket options via frontporchfest.com
SEPT. 2
Scott Miller, with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $25 advance via limekilntheater.org, $30 gate
SEPT. 2-3
Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival 2023
With Lazy Man Dub Band, Ripejive, Kerosene Willy, Liv Sloan & The Die Hards, Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Jared Stout Band, Phat Laces, Ryan Greer Band, The Last Call and more music begins noon Sept. 2. The Coves Amphitheater. $60 weekend pass, $32 each day via seetickets.us/event/SML-Live-Music-Festival/563320
SEPT. 15-16
Infamous Weekend
With Infamous Stringdusters, 49 Winchester, Yarn, Kendall Street Company and more music begins at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 15. Pop's Farm, Axton. $85 general admission weekend, $205 VIP weekend and other ticket options via infamousweekend.com
SEPT. 16
Floyd Americana Fest
With Appalachian Space Train, Jake Retting Trio, Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, Ball & Chain, Henry Hardt's Mudcats, Time is Art, Amelia Empson, Ash Devine and more 11 a.m. Lineberry Park; noon Outer Space; 1 p.m. Cocoa Mia; 11 a.m. Lichen or Not; 6 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free
SEPT. 30
150 Fest
With The Worx, Mended Fences, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Wound Tight feat. Junior Sisk and more 3 p.m. downtown Rocky Mount. Free
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474