THURSDAY

5PTS Open House: Mono Means One ft. John Ferrara, with Aaron Geller

It's "Donor Appreciation Night" at the church, featuring Ferrara, Consider the Source's bassist. Expect musical madness.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Free. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, johnferraramusic.com

Surrender Dorothy

Good grooving gang plays decades of radio hits with genre variety.

FRIDAY

The Kind

If you haven't seen this band that celebrates the Grateful Dead and other jam acts, here's a good chance to do it. If you have, you want to go again.

Brian Belligerent

With Gunner Heathe, Amber Collier

The headliner, whose Roanoke rock resume includes Hanoi Jane, Auditory Dysmorphia and Redbox Money Cult, leads a trio of solo acoustic acts.

First Fridays: On The Border

It's the return of a First Fridays fave, which bills itself as "The Ultimate Eagles Tribute."

Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 540-776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, otbrocks.com

Rebirth Brass Band

With Hoppie Vaughan

This funky New Orleans-style party has no room left for revelers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. rebirthbrassband.com, hoppievaughan.com

Sara Evans

Folks were "Born to Fly" to Harvester's ticket site, to buy them all.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. saraevans.com

Empty Bottles 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Jared Stout Band 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $12

Shoot To Thrill 6 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park. $45, $25, $75 VIP advance via drpepperpark.com, $30 day of show

Big Lick Conspiracy 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance at eventbrite.com, $15 door

The Great Big Hug 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Kyle Forry 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Hunter Riley

Check out Riley playing his song, "Bitter," in a writers round via fb.watch/kT7lTum1S3.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/hunterrileyband

SATURDAY

5PTS at Dog Bowl: Abby Bryant & The Echoes, with Runaway Grooms

Bryant, with a sweet, strong voice and great vibes, headlines 5 Points Music Sanctuary's latest foray at The Dog Bowl.

Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $25, $13 via seetickets.us. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, abbybryantandtheechoes.com, therunawaygrooms.com

Chase Matthew

With Graham Barham

Matthew got TikTok famous with "County Line" and has a new cut at chasematthew.lnk.to/comegetyourmemory.

Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 (VIP skybox) advance, $30 general admission day of show. drpepperpark.com, chasematthew.com, facebook.com/grahambarhamusic

Scythian

With Cabin Creek Boys

D.C.-based, eclectic, Celtic-rocking, Americana-slinging Scythian returns to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, scythianmusic.com

Summer of Grunge: Jar of Flies, Deep 6, Adhesive

Grunge band tribute acts fete Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots in a fundraiser for mental health awareness.

Details: Noon (music at 2 p.m.). 4331 Barley Drive, Salem. $20 via eventbrite.com.

Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Kings 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center, Daleville. $5, free 12-younger

Tom Floyd Trio 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Leilani Kilgore 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Solacoustix 10 p.m. Martin's. $8

Pleading the 5th 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Sidewalk Art Show

Painting, sculptures, photography, jewelry — oh please, let it be nice out.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Salem Avenue Southwest between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road; Market Street and Wall Street Southwest between Norfolk Avenue and Campbell Avenue. Free. taubmanmuseum.org

SUNDAY

Darrell Scott

A soulful wizard of multi-instrumental virtuosity and creative brilliance returns to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $47, $37, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, darrellscott.com

Adam Hill, Isaac Hadden Project

Hill, keyboard man with Solacoustix, goes solo here. Hadden had a great weekend at Rooster Walk, where he held it down with the likes of Ron Holloway, Jeff Sipe and Josh Shilling.

Details: 1 p.m. (Hill) and 4 p.m. (Hadden). Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

William Seymour 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

B-Mac 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

WEDNESDAY

Foster Burton

Burton, of Mad Iguanas, GOTE and more, plucks and sings on his own, too.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free. 540-767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com

JUNE 8

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Early warning to put one of the best live bands going on your live music calendar. The great Hornsby has hits and chops, and that's just "The Way It Is."

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $72.50, $45.50 advance via seetickets.us/060823. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, brucehornsby.com

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.