THURSDAY
5PTS Open House: Mono Means One ft. John Ferrara, with Aaron Geller
It's "Donor Appreciation Night" at the church, featuring Ferrara, Consider the Source's bassist. Expect musical madness.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Free. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, johnferraramusic.com
Surrender Dorothy
Good grooving gang plays decades of radio hits with genre variety.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, surrenderdorothy.online
FRIDAY
The Kind
If you haven't seen this band that celebrates the Grateful Dead and other jam acts, here's a good chance to do it. If you have, you want to go again.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. thekind.rocks
Brian Belligerent
With Gunner Heathe, Amber Collier
The headliner, whose Roanoke rock resume includes Hanoi Jane, Auditory Dysmorphia and Redbox Money Cult, leads a trio of solo acoustic acts.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/AppalachianAudio, facebook.com/gunner.heathe.31, youtube.com/@ambercollier1163
First Fridays: On The Border
It's the return of a First Fridays fave, which bills itself as "The Ultimate Eagles Tribute."
Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 540-776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, otbrocks.com
Rebirth Brass Band
With Hoppie Vaughan
This funky New Orleans-style party has no room left for revelers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. rebirthbrassband.com, hoppievaughan.com
Sara Evans
Folks were "Born to Fly" to Harvester's ticket site, to buy them all.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. saraevans.com
Empty Bottles 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Jared Stout Band 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $12
Shoot To Thrill 6 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park. $45, $25, $75 VIP advance via drpepperpark.com, $30 day of show
Big Lick Conspiracy 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance at eventbrite.com, $15 door
The Great Big Hug 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Kyle Forry 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Hunter Riley
Check out Riley playing his song, "Bitter," in a writers round via fb.watch/kT7lTum1S3.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/hunterrileyband
SATURDAY
5PTS at Dog Bowl: Abby Bryant & The Echoes, with Runaway Grooms
Bryant, with a sweet, strong voice and great vibes, headlines 5 Points Music Sanctuary's latest foray at The Dog Bowl.
Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $25, $13 via seetickets.us. 540-343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, abbybryantandtheechoes.com, therunawaygrooms.com
Chase Matthew
With Graham Barham
Matthew got TikTok famous with "County Line" and has a new cut at chasematthew.lnk.to/comegetyourmemory.
Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 (VIP skybox) advance, $30 general admission day of show. drpepperpark.com, chasematthew.com, facebook.com/grahambarhamusic
Scythian
With Cabin Creek Boys
D.C.-based, eclectic, Celtic-rocking, Americana-slinging Scythian returns to Southwest Virginia.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, scythianmusic.com
Summer of Grunge: Jar of Flies, Deep 6, Adhesive
Grunge band tribute acts fete Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots in a fundraiser for mental health awareness.
Details: Noon (music at 2 p.m.). 4331 Barley Drive, Salem. $20 via eventbrite.com.
Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Kings 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center, Daleville. $5, free 12-younger
Tom Floyd Trio 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Leilani Kilgore 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Solacoustix 10 p.m. Martin's. $8
Pleading the 5th 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Sidewalk Art Show
Painting, sculptures, photography, jewelry — oh please, let it be nice out.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Salem Avenue Southwest between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road; Market Street and Wall Street Southwest between Norfolk Avenue and Campbell Avenue. Free. taubmanmuseum.org
SUNDAY
Darrell Scott
A soulful wizard of multi-instrumental virtuosity and creative brilliance returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $47, $37, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, darrellscott.com
Adam Hill, Isaac Hadden Project
Hill, keyboard man with Solacoustix, goes solo here. Hadden had a great weekend at Rooster Walk, where he held it down with the likes of Ron Holloway, Jeff Sipe and Josh Shilling.
Details: 1 p.m. (Hill) and 4 p.m. (Hadden). Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
William Seymour 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
B-Mac 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
WEDNESDAY
Foster Burton
Burton, of Mad Iguanas, GOTE and more, plucks and sings on his own, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free. 540-767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com
JUNE 8
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Early warning to put one of the best live bands going on your live music calendar. The great Hornsby has hits and chops, and that's just "The Way It Is."
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $72.50, $45.50 advance via seetickets.us/060823. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, brucehornsby.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.