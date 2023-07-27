THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FloydStock

With The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Plate Scrapers (Thursday), Dangermuffin, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, Strung Like A Horse (Friday), Big Something, Toubab Krewe, The Jared Stout Band (Saturday) Music Road Co, Jordan Harman & The Humblebrags, JStop Latin Soul (outside Saturday), Isaac Hadden Project, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Local Love Players Jam (Sunday)

Missing FloydFest this weekend? Check out the lineup for this four-day event at Dogtown Roadhouse, which the venue planned after FloydFest's cancellation. Saturday and Sunday include free outdoor music at neighboring Lineberry Park. The action might be tightly centered on the 300 block of South Locust Street, but really, all of Floyd is your oyster.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. Friday; 11:30 p.m. (outdoors) and 1:30 p.m. Saturday (indoors); 1 p.m. (indoors) and 5:30 p.m. outdoors (Sunday). Dogtown Roadhouse and Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. $225 four-day pass, $40 Thursday, $75 Saturday (outdoor shows free), $100 Saturday and Sunday (Sunday outdoor show free) via https://dogtownroadhouse.com/event/floydstock-dogtown, bigsomething.com

THURSDAY

Town Mountain

With Logan Halstead

Hear high quality bluegrass with an alt-country lean from the Asheville, North Carolina-based headliner.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $22 general admission advance, $25 day of show via seetickets.us/07272023. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, townmountain.net, lhalsteadmusic.com

Laid Back Country Picker

With Luna & the Mountain Jets

Guitarist David "Laid Back Country Picker" Prince and his drumming betrothed, Teresa Prince, center both of these rocking bands from Kentucky.

FRIDAY

Gabby Barrett

With Michael Warren

Former "American Idol" contestant has come through with a few country hits since then, including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up."

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $99 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, gabbybarrett.com

The Settlement

Rock and jam band from Huntington, West Virginia, hits Martin's.

Bobb Hatt

With Butt Mommey, Tater Fraterabo

The headliner, from Columbus, Ohio, does wild music with saxophone.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios. Free, (venue encourages donations to performers), BYOB. https://facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, bobbhatt.bandcamp.com

Virginia Sweet 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Christian Q & The Groove 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Steve Smith, with Chris Clark 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Dan It John 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Damon Mitchell

Check out Mitchell's "Like You're In A Dream" at youtu.be/MHVipV2ZCIk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/thedamonmitchell

"Dirty Dancing" Music with Justin Craig, Nick Romantini, Doug Norton

Have the time of your lives, y'all.

Details: 6 p.m. Mountain Lake Lodge, Harvest Restaurant, Pembroke. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, facebook.com/JustinCraigGuitar

SATURDAY

Botetourt Tomato Festival

Food trucks including Homestead Creamery, live old-time music — and, of course, ’maters — center this third annual event, sparked when organizers learned that Botetourt County was among the nation's top tomato canners in the early 1900s.

Details: 9 a.m. Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan. Free. facebook.com/BotetourtFarmersMarket

Melissa Mesko & Bob Casey

Mesko is a soulful singer. Casey is a versatile guitarist. Good combo.

Details: 3 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, soundcloud.com/melissa-mesko

John Pence

One of the busiest folks in Roanoke's music scene plays a solo show.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, johnpencemusic.com

John R. Miller

With Caleb Caudle

Road trip alert: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Miller has a vintage country-rock vibe.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, $5 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, jrmillermusic.com, calebcaudle.com

3RD Dirt

With Dark Harvest, Shattered Earth, Below 7

Multiple levels of metal madness.

Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net,

Glam'r Kiti

This band fetes ’70s and ’80s hard rock.

Dan Carrell 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

The Frequency 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free

Romeo & Juliet​ 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $15

SUNDAY

Pop 2K: O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera, LFO and host Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC

These onetime teen dreams are still out there playing music.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $30, $149 VIP via etix.com. pop2000tour.com

Eric Wayne Band 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Jive Exchange 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Tate Tuck 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. Free

Velvet Spruce 4 p.m. Mountain Lake Lodge, Salt Pond Pub, Pembroke. Free

TUESDAY

Melissa Etheridge

Etheridge has been writing and singing great pop and rock songs with blues, soul and folk ingredients since the late 1980s.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $40, $149 VIP via etix.com.

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY

Angela Easterling

Easterling, from upstate South Carolina, is a fine folk singer and songwriter. In fact, she is a four-time Kerrville New Folk Finalist and a Telluride Troubadour.

Details: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Cafe Night at The Raleigh Court Branch Library, 2112 Grandin Road S.W. Free, with free refreshments provided. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Cafe Night at the Williamson Road Branch Library, 3837 Williamson Road. Free, with free refreshments. roanokeva.gov/892/Libraries, angelaeasterling.com

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.