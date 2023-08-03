THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City SWAG, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania"

What an evening! Funky rasta vibes from Sol Roots. Sultry jazz from Spencer and her band. Then a movie? That's a lot of entertainment.

Phat Anchovies

Up-and-coming Roanoke rock group has originals and classic covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/phatanchovies

FRIDAY

Fortune Feimster

One of the funniest standups out there is not afraid to tell on herself.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $66, $46, $36, $30.50, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, fortunefeimster.com

Rebekah Todd

This North Carolina-based singer/songwriter has a whale of a voice.

Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line

Brooklyn, New York-based Americana act hits Roanoke.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thekevindaniel.com

Katie Mitchell, with Alex Pierce 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

In The Pocket 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Rare Form 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

Acoustic Night #2 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

County Sales 50th Anniversary Celebration

With Lonesome River Band (Friday), The Kody Norris Show (Saturday), Corbin Hayes & Jesse Smathers (Sunday) and more

Dylan Locke of The Floyd Country Store bought County Sales, a bluegrass and old-time records institution that Dave Freeman built, and has given it a lot of love, including moving the business to just across South Locust Street from the country store.

Details: 12:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. County Sales and The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. countysales.com, lonesomeriverband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steppin' Out Summer Festival

With The Wilson Springs Hotel, Music Road Co, Cinémathèque, The Hot Mamas, (Friday), The Aquaducks, Nice Couch, Isaac Hadden Project, Blue Cactus, Seph Custer (Saturday) and more

Such a great time in Blacksburg, with some of the best performers available, all for free.

Details: 10 a.m. each day (Friday music at noon). Downtown Blacksburg. Free, with free parking shuttle. blacksburgsteppinout.com, thewilsonspringshotel.com, theaquaducks.com

Big Lick Comic Con

With David Yost, Dan Fogler, Samantha Alleyne, Okea Eme-Akwari, Keith Coogan, Jimmy Hart, Brutus Beefcake, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Jim Shooter, Tom Defalco and more

A dizzying array of actors, wrestlers and comics creators, plus a cosplay competition, are part of the summer con at Berglund.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Berglund Special Events Center and Coliseum. $25 weekend, $17 Saturday only, $16 Sunday. biglickcomiccon.com

SATURDAY

Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, Lady Couch, The Kind

This town loves the Grateful Dead, and these three bands know how to sling the jams. Happy belated in rockaroll heaven, Jerry Garcia.

John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff

Strong honky-tonk and country-rock act, with Southern Culture on the Skids' drummer Dave Hartman slapping time.

Details: 7 p.m. Outerspace, 320 S. Locust St., Floyd. Venue suggests $20 donation. facebook.com/outerspaceva, facebook.com/JohnHowieJrandtheRosewoodBluff

Trubblegum

With Ranger Maid, The Wearing Hands

The headliner has a jazz-funk lean on its rock tunes.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, trubblegum.bandcamp.com, instagram.com/rangermaidband, thewearinghands.bandcamp.com

Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Ben Trout Party Band

Decades of hits from a group of pros.

Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, facebook.com/BenTroutMusic

A Vessel of Honor, Shovelhead AD, Path to Exile 9 p.m. Pizza Den. $10

Kody Norris Show with Slate Mountain Ramblers 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, $5 12-younger

Nathan Kornegay 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Breaking the Chain 7:30 p.m. Mango's. $10

SUNDAY

Candlebox

With The Dead Deads

The Seattle band that brought you "Far Behind" and other rock hits in the 1990s is on "The Long Goodbye" tour, with an album of the same title due later in August. The Dead Deads played Martin's a few years back, bringing super fun and energetic rock from Nashville.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, candleboxrocks.com, linktr.ee/thedeaddeads

Dustbowl Revival

Check out a big combo with lots of energy and good Americana songs.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27, $200 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, dustbowlrevival.com

Kat Mills 1 p.m. Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd (Courtyard Patio). Free

Jodie Davis 2 p.m. Mango's. Free

Frank And Carly Hatfield 4 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

SUNDAY-AUG. 12

Old Fiddlers Convention

It's time for competitions and late-night jamming in Galax.

Details: 7 a.m. Sunday (campground opens), 2:30 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 11, noon Aug. 12. Felts Park, Galax. $8 Monday-Aug. 10, $12 Aug. 11, $14 Aug. 12, $50 entire event, $38 four-day pass, $31 three-day pass, $24 two-day pass; 12-younger free with paying adult. oldfiddlersconvention.com

WEDNESDAY

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

With S.G. Goodman

Isbell, one of the best songwriters in American music, is also a monster guitarist and singer who has kept the same great band with him for years. Be sure you arrive in time to catch opening act Goodman, a compelling songwriter.

Sidewinders/ Star Country Concert: Hailey Whitters

Traditional-leaning Whitters, who has a Grammy Award for co-writing "A Beautiful Noise" for Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, hits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk. Check out her latest single, "I'm In Love," via youtu.be/7S6w_6rDPls.

Details: 7 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, haileywhitters.com

Woody Sunshine 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free

— Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.