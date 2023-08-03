THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City SWAG, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania"
What an evening! Funky rasta vibes from Sol Roots. Sultry jazz from Spencer and her band. Then a movie? That's a lot of entertainment.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer, solrootsmusic.com, facebook.com/StarCitySwag
Phat Anchovies
Up-and-coming Roanoke rock group has originals and classic covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/phatanchovies
FRIDAY
Fortune Feimster
One of the funniest standups out there is not afraid to tell on herself.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $66, $46, $36, $30.50, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, fortunefeimster.com
Rebekah Todd
This North Carolina-based singer/songwriter has a whale of a voice.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, rebekahtodd.com
Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line
Brooklyn, New York-based Americana act hits Roanoke.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thekevindaniel.com
Katie Mitchell, with Alex Pierce 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
In The Pocket 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Rare Form 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10
Acoustic Night #2 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
County Sales 50th Anniversary Celebration
With Lonesome River Band (Friday), The Kody Norris Show (Saturday), Corbin Hayes & Jesse Smathers (Sunday) and more
Dylan Locke of The Floyd Country Store bought County Sales, a bluegrass and old-time records institution that Dave Freeman built, and has given it a lot of love, including moving the business to just across South Locust Street from the country store.
Details: 12:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. County Sales and The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. countysales.com, lonesomeriverband.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steppin' Out Summer Festival
With The Wilson Springs Hotel, Music Road Co, Cinémathèque, The Hot Mamas, (Friday), The Aquaducks, Nice Couch, Isaac Hadden Project, Blue Cactus, Seph Custer (Saturday) and more
Such a great time in Blacksburg, with some of the best performers available, all for free.
Details: 10 a.m. each day (Friday music at noon). Downtown Blacksburg. Free, with free parking shuttle. blacksburgsteppinout.com, thewilsonspringshotel.com, theaquaducks.com
Big Lick Comic Con
With David Yost, Dan Fogler, Samantha Alleyne, Okea Eme-Akwari, Keith Coogan, Jimmy Hart, Brutus Beefcake, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Jim Shooter, Tom Defalco and more
A dizzying array of actors, wrestlers and comics creators, plus a cosplay competition, are part of the summer con at Berglund.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Berglund Special Events Center and Coliseum. $25 weekend, $17 Saturday only, $16 Sunday. biglickcomiccon.com
SATURDAY
Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, Lady Couch, The Kind
This town loves the Grateful Dead, and these three bands know how to sling the jams. Happy belated in rockaroll heaven, Jerry Garcia.
Details: 8 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $15 via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/deadreckoningva, ladycouch.com, thekind.rocks
John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff
Strong honky-tonk and country-rock act, with Southern Culture on the Skids' drummer Dave Hartman slapping time.
Details: 7 p.m. Outerspace, 320 S. Locust St., Floyd. Venue suggests $20 donation. facebook.com/outerspaceva, facebook.com/JohnHowieJrandtheRosewoodBluff
Trubblegum
With Ranger Maid, The Wearing Hands
The headliner has a jazz-funk lean on its rock tunes.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, trubblegum.bandcamp.com, instagram.com/rangermaidband, thewearinghands.bandcamp.com
Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Ben Trout Party Band
Decades of hits from a group of pros.
Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, facebook.com/BenTroutMusic
A Vessel of Honor, Shovelhead AD, Path to Exile 9 p.m. Pizza Den. $10
Kody Norris Show with Slate Mountain Ramblers 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, $5 12-younger
Nathan Kornegay 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Breaking the Chain 7:30 p.m. Mango's. $10
SUNDAY
Candlebox
With The Dead Deads
The Seattle band that brought you "Far Behind" and other rock hits in the 1990s is on "The Long Goodbye" tour, with an album of the same title due later in August. The Dead Deads played Martin's a few years back, bringing super fun and energetic rock from Nashville.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, candleboxrocks.com, linktr.ee/thedeaddeads
Dustbowl Revival
Check out a big combo with lots of energy and good Americana songs.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27, $200 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, dustbowlrevival.com
Kat Mills 1 p.m. Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd (Courtyard Patio). Free
Jodie Davis 2 p.m. Mango's. Free
Frank And Carly Hatfield 4 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
SUNDAY-AUG. 12
Old Fiddlers Convention
It's time for competitions and late-night jamming in Galax.
Details: 7 a.m. Sunday (campground opens), 2:30 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 11, noon Aug. 12. Felts Park, Galax. $8 Monday-Aug. 10, $12 Aug. 11, $14 Aug. 12, $50 entire event, $38 four-day pass, $31 three-day pass, $24 two-day pass; 12-younger free with paying adult. oldfiddlersconvention.com
WEDNESDAY
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
With S.G. Goodman
Isbell, one of the best songwriters in American music, is also a monster guitarist and singer who has kept the same great band with him for years. Be sure you arrive in time to catch opening act Goodman, a compelling songwriter.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $132.50, $87.50, $62.50, $47.50, $10 VIP parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, jasonisbell.com, sggoodman.net
Sidewinders/ Star Country Concert: Hailey Whitters
Traditional-leaning Whitters, who has a Grammy Award for co-writing "A Beautiful Noise" for Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, hits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk. Check out her latest single, "I'm In Love," via youtu.be/7S6w_6rDPls.
Details: 7 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, haileywhitters.com
Woody Sunshine 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free
