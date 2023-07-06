THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Lonesome River Band, Jackson Cunningham & Nobody’s Business, "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

Bluegrass banjo star Sammy Shelor and his band have a big batch of quality songs.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, lonesomeriverband.com

The CJE Experience

Chuck Johnson (Najee, TK-421) is back in town to reunite with Bananas at Large (read on for that info). Cat can sing and play.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/chasjohansen

GOTE 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free

Ella Folk 6 p.m. The Hangout. $5

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Salem Fair

With Nu Blu (Thursday), Cimmaron (Friday and Saturday), Phat Boys Band (Sunday)

There's still time to get your fill of fair food, wild rides and local music.

Details: Music at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Salem Fairgrounds. Free. salemfair.com

FRIDAY

Michael Franti & Spearhead

With Fortunate Youth

Good-vibing, pop-slinging Franti and his band are back at The Coves, with music including 2022 release "Follow Your Heart." See and hear Franti's latest, "Big Big Love," at youtu.be/CxJDXEzkRSM.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $87.50, $57.50 via seetickets.us/070723. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, michaelfranti.com, fortunate-youth.com

Washer

With L.A. Dies, The Stray Lions

Brooklyn, New York, garage-rock duo Washer comes through Roanoke with a new album, "Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends." Lynchburg's L.A. Dies and Roanoke's The Stray Lions fill out a strong triple-bill.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, washerfacts.com, la-dies.bandcamp.com/album/hsal-56-tend-to-do, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com/

Chad Nickell & the Loose Change

Americana/rock jammers from Alleghany County deliver solid songs and vocals.

Gasoline Alley

You want the classic rock and metal? This band will knock you out.

Virginia Electric

Hard-working, Americana-rocking quartet returns to Big Lick.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. virginiaelectricmusic.com

Red Nucleus, with Shawn Taylor 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Jesse Ray Carter 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

The Shoobies 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley

First Fridays: Brightside 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5

Acoustic Night: Micah Joe, Tommy Gill, Jonathan Sartin and Amber Collier 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Lara Taubman

New York-based singer and songwriter Taubman returns to Roanoke with an Americana music setlist that includes her most recent albums, "Ol' Kentucky Light" and "Revelation." Strong production anchors her spooky voice on both. Fun trivia: Her Star City roots start with the Taubman Museum of Art's namesake — parents Nicholas and Jenny.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free. 540-491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com. Noon Saturday, The Floyd Country Store, Floyd (Americana Afternoon with The Java Brothers). Free. 540-745-4563, https://floydcountrystore.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com; $15 day of show. larataubman.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Garrison Keillor feat. Robin and Linda Williams

Lime Kiln added a second night after the former "A Prairie Home Companion" host sold out the venue. Longtime Shenandoah Valley residents Robin and Linda Williams guested for decades on Keillor's radio show.

Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. 7 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater. $45 advance, $50 gate (season passes not accepted). limekilntheater.org, garrisonkeillor.com, robinandlinda.com

SATURDAY

Crawford & Power

With Will Reid

Powerful singer Jake Crawford and blistering Dobro man Ethan Power lead a strong band that has lots of good originals and has made an impact opening for acts including Willie Nelson, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Pop's Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Axton. $20 general admission, cabin and camping packages available via eventbrite.com. crawfordandpower.com, willreidmusic.com

Bananas At Large Reunion Show

The aforementioned Johnson and fellow ’nanners Will Meeks, Bim Gardner and Tim Otey specialize in late-20th century funk and rock.

Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. dalevilletowncenter.com

Replenish Festival

With North Point Worship, Larnell Starkey & The Spiritual Seven, Replenished Band, FCA Band, Caleb Carpenter, Favored Sons

This Floyd-based, family-friendly worship festival keeps on keeping on for its eighth annual go-round. Get into a cruise-in, pre-music games and more at a dog-friendly spot (sign a dog waiver at the website).

Details: 3 p.m. Friday gates for campers only; noon Saturday gates to public, 2 p.m. music. 5430 Indian Valley Road N.W., Willis. $15 16-older, $8 7-15, free 6-younger, $15 reserved camping spot. 540-267-6763, replenishfest.com,

Jeff Little Trio

With DaShawn & Wendy Hickman

North Carolinian Little is famous as a bluegrass pianist who frequently collaborated with the late Doc Watson. DaShawn Hickman keeps the "sacred" in "sacred steel" guitar.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), https://blueridgemusiccenter.org, jefflittle.net

Vintage Pistol

A past FloydFest act returns to Roanoke with new songs including "Dancing Again."

Junior Sisk Band

Ferrum's own trad-grass hero and his talented band return to Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $25, $30 reserved seating via aftontickets.com. juniorsisk.com

Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents Goddess Night: Dying Oath, Blackwater Drowning and Nail Bite 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 via eventbrite.com

Touch of Class 7 p.m. The Hangout. $5

Pizzaz 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. $10

James Lagueux Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Annalyse Marie

Talented young country singer/songwriter's latest album includes the clever "W.W.M.D. (What Would Miranda Do)" and title track "Older Now."

Details: 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. Free. annalysemariemusic.hearnow.com

William Seymour

Seymour wrote and recorded his latest album, "Ride Along," with Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast bandmate Aaron Austin.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, linktr.ee/williamseymour

WEDNESDAY

Thompson Square

With Ella Folk

Keifer and Shawna Thompson have hits from the past — “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You” — and more recent success with “I Got You,” “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” last year's “Country In My Soul” and this year's “Without You.”

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $99 VIP Skybox. drpepperpark.com, thompsonsquare.com, ellafolk.com

Rossdafareye

East Tennessee dude loops up a mess of grooves.

