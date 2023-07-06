THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Lonesome River Band, Jackson Cunningham & Nobody’s Business, "Minions: The Rise of Gru"
Bluegrass banjo star Sammy Shelor and his band have a big batch of quality songs.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, lonesomeriverband.com
The CJE Experience
Chuck Johnson (Najee, TK-421) is back in town to reunite with Bananas at Large (read on for that info). Cat can sing and play.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/chasjohansen
People are also reading…
GOTE 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free
Ella Folk 6 p.m. The Hangout. $5
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Salem Fair
With Nu Blu (Thursday), Cimmaron (Friday and Saturday), Phat Boys Band (Sunday)
There's still time to get your fill of fair food, wild rides and local music.
Details: Music at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Salem Fairgrounds. Free. salemfair.com
FRIDAY
Michael Franti & Spearhead
With Fortunate Youth
Good-vibing, pop-slinging Franti and his band are back at The Coves, with music including 2022 release "Follow Your Heart." See and hear Franti's latest, "Big Big Love," at youtu.be/CxJDXEzkRSM.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $87.50, $57.50 via seetickets.us/070723. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, michaelfranti.com, fortunate-youth.com
Washer
With L.A. Dies, The Stray Lions
Brooklyn, New York, garage-rock duo Washer comes through Roanoke with a new album, "Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends." Lynchburg's L.A. Dies and Roanoke's The Stray Lions fill out a strong triple-bill.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, washerfacts.com, la-dies.bandcamp.com/album/hsal-56-tend-to-do, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com/
Chad Nickell & the Loose Change
Americana/rock jammers from Alleghany County deliver solid songs and vocals.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $8. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/chadnickellandtheloosechange
Gasoline Alley
You want the classic rock and metal? This band will knock you out.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 540-721-1632, https://www.mangosbarandgrill.com, bit.ly/gasolinealleyfb
Virginia Electric
Hard-working, Americana-rocking quartet returns to Big Lick.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. virginiaelectricmusic.com
Red Nucleus, with Shawn Taylor 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Jesse Ray Carter 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
The Shoobies 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley
First Fridays: Brightside 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5
Acoustic Night: Micah Joe, Tommy Gill, Jonathan Sartin and Amber Collier 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Lara Taubman
New York-based singer and songwriter Taubman returns to Roanoke with an Americana music setlist that includes her most recent albums, "Ol' Kentucky Light" and "Revelation." Strong production anchors her spooky voice on both. Fun trivia: Her Star City roots start with the Taubman Museum of Art's namesake — parents Nicholas and Jenny.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free. 540-491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com. Noon Saturday, The Floyd Country Store, Floyd (Americana Afternoon with The Java Brothers). Free. 540-745-4563, https://floydcountrystore.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com; $15 day of show. larataubman.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Garrison Keillor feat. Robin and Linda Williams
Lime Kiln added a second night after the former "A Prairie Home Companion" host sold out the venue. Longtime Shenandoah Valley residents Robin and Linda Williams guested for decades on Keillor's radio show.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. 7 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater. $45 advance, $50 gate (season passes not accepted). limekilntheater.org, garrisonkeillor.com, robinandlinda.com
SATURDAY
Crawford & Power
With Will Reid
Powerful singer Jake Crawford and blistering Dobro man Ethan Power lead a strong band that has lots of good originals and has made an impact opening for acts including Willie Nelson, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Pop's Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Axton. $20 general admission, cabin and camping packages available via eventbrite.com. crawfordandpower.com, willreidmusic.com
Bananas At Large Reunion Show
The aforementioned Johnson and fellow ’nanners Will Meeks, Bim Gardner and Tim Otey specialize in late-20th century funk and rock.
Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. dalevilletowncenter.com
Replenish Festival
With North Point Worship, Larnell Starkey & The Spiritual Seven, Replenished Band, FCA Band, Caleb Carpenter, Favored Sons
This Floyd-based, family-friendly worship festival keeps on keeping on for its eighth annual go-round. Get into a cruise-in, pre-music games and more at a dog-friendly spot (sign a dog waiver at the website).
Details: 3 p.m. Friday gates for campers only; noon Saturday gates to public, 2 p.m. music. 5430 Indian Valley Road N.W., Willis. $15 16-older, $8 7-15, free 6-younger, $15 reserved camping spot. 540-267-6763, replenishfest.com,
Jeff Little Trio
With DaShawn & Wendy Hickman
North Carolinian Little is famous as a bluegrass pianist who frequently collaborated with the late Doc Watson. DaShawn Hickman keeps the "sacred" in "sacred steel" guitar.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), https://blueridgemusiccenter.org, jefflittle.net
Vintage Pistol
A past FloydFest act returns to Roanoke with new songs including "Dancing Again."
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $10. vintagepistol.com
Junior Sisk Band
Ferrum's own trad-grass hero and his talented band return to Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $25, $30 reserved seating via aftontickets.com. juniorsisk.com
Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents Goddess Night: Dying Oath, Blackwater Drowning and Nail Bite 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 via eventbrite.com
Touch of Class 7 p.m. The Hangout. $5
Pizzaz 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. $10
James Lagueux Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
SUNDAY
Annalyse Marie
Talented young country singer/songwriter's latest album includes the clever "W.W.M.D. (What Would Miranda Do)" and title track "Older Now."
Details: 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. Free. annalysemariemusic.hearnow.com
William Seymour
Seymour wrote and recorded his latest album, "Ride Along," with Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast bandmate Aaron Austin.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, linktr.ee/williamseymour
WEDNESDAY
Thompson Square
With Ella Folk
Keifer and Shawna Thompson have hits from the past — “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You” — and more recent success with “I Got You,” “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” last year's “Country In My Soul” and this year's “Without You.”
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $99 VIP Skybox. drpepperpark.com, thompsonsquare.com, ellafolk.com
Rossdafareye
East Tennessee dude loops up a mess of grooves.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. facebook.com/Rossdafareye
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474