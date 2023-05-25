Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Rooster Walk

With Greensky Bluegrass feat. Holly Bowling, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Orgone, Doom Flamingo, Kelsey Waldon, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Jon Stickley Trio, Cristina Vane, Mike and The Moonpies, Songs From The Road Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, The Stews, Neighbor, Dangermuffin, Crawford & Power, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Marshall Tucker Band, Sol Driven Train, Dave Eggar Band and more

It's the 13th version for one that many festival freaks call their favorite. A ton of great music, food and camping on a beautiful piece of land awaits ticket-holders.

Details: 2 p.m. Thursday music begins, 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pop's Farm, Axton. $199 four-day ticket at gate (if available, $160 three-day ticket at gate (if available) and other ticket options at roosterwalk.com/tickets. kitchendwellers.com, erinandthewildfire.com

THURSDAY

Mountain Walrus

Wish drummer Mason Jennelle a happy birthday. Then enjoy his grooves.

William Seymour

Singer and songwriter with lots of originals hits Twisted.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Jesse Ray Carter Duo

Punk-inflected blues, rockabilly and country here.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Festival in the Park

With Leonid & Friends, Led Head, 1964 The Tribute, Gypsy Nix, PanJammers, Sessions Band, Midnight Envy, Andy Burnette Trio, Johnny Lex & The Allies, The Flip Phones, Harvest Blaque & Soul Squad, Her Majesty and more

High class covers of Chicago, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles — and plenty of local music, too — highlight this annual event.

Details: Music at 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Elmwood Park. $15 Leonid & Friends (8:30 p.m. Friday), Led Head (8 p.m. Saturday) and 1964 The Tribute, $30 all three shows via berglundcenter.live; free during daytime hours. roanokefestival.com, leonidandf.com, ledhead.info, 1964web.com

FRIDAY

Warren Zeiders

With Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns

"Ride the Lightning" with country act Zeiders. A West Virginia act with strong originals opens the show.

Grandin Chillage: Music Road Co

Funk, reggae, Afrobeat and more from the band on the bill.

Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gate) 1329 Grandin Road S.W. $5, free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, musicroadco.com

Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Young Helms writes and performs like an old soul.

Joey Feazell Farewell and Benefit Show

With GAK!, Charissa Joy, Daniel Dill, Reverend Carbine, Daniel McBroom

Feazell and his band, Th' Dive Bar Stars, were supposed to play this gig. Friends and fellow musicians gather for a tribute to the late singer and songwriter.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm

Melissa and The Growlers feat. The 5-point Horns

Funk, rock and blues from singer Melissa Mesko and her band of hot players.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/melissaandthegrowlers

Adam Hill 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free

Kinnfolk, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Kemistry 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Adam Markham & Friends 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub

Tim Martin Duo 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Midnight Blue 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

The Dundies 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Low Low Chariot

Roanoke Valley rocking country act plays a weekend of shows.

Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin's Downtown (with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar). $8. 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, lowlowchariot.com

Martin & Kelly

Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly are going on a decade as a touring act.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue.540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, martinkellymusic.com

SATURDAY

KIX

With Red Reign

Get an evening of "Midnight Dynamite" from some hair metal stalwarts.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 (VIP) via etix.com. kixband.com, facebook.com/RedReignBand

Star City Rockabilly Fest

With Sean K. Preston, Jesse Ray Carter Duo, Gloom Despair N Agony

Hot rods, pinups and rock ’n’ roll, with food and adult bevs.

Details: 1 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation. $10.55, $8.44 ages 3-12, free 2-younger; free to museum members. vmt.org, facebook.com/seankprestonmusic, facebook.com/gloomdespairnagony

Lonesome River Band

With Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small

High-class bluegrass from Patrick County's LRB.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, lonesomeriverband.com, watkinsandsmall.com

Summer Kickoff Party: Untrained Professionals

A rocking acoustic duo helps Mountain Lake Lodge bring the heat.

Details: 5 p.m. Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake Lodge. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, bit.ly/untrainedpros

Music Road Co 10 p.m. Martin's. $10

The Crooked Road Ramblers 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $16 reserved seating, $10 general admission at the door

Heathensun, with Auditory Dysmorphia, Caduceus 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $10, 21-older via eventbrite.com

Tate Tuck Trio 8 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free

The Church Sisters 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $25 via eventbrite.com

SML Kickoff to Summer 2023 Field Party: The Worx, Axis 5, Mended Fences 3 p.m. Los Amigos Bar & Grill at Crazy Horse Marina, Moneta. $15, 12-younger free

Phat Anchovies 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Timewave Zero 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Jo Jo Stockton & Solacoustix 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Doin' It In The Park: Magic City Discos, Star City Soul Club, Boogieburg Soundsystem, DJ Boomerang

Family friendly. Dog friendly. Dance friendly, due to quality DJs.

Details: 1 p.m. Wasena Park Pavilion. Free. facebook.com/electricpicklemiami, facebook.com/boogieburg

The Thrillbillyz

Kerry Hurley, Mike Maycock and crew bring the bluesy rock.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, thrillbillyz.com

Mountain Music Series: Ash Devine

Mountain Lake Lodge ends its Memorial Day weekend with some folk music.

Details: 4 p.m. Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake Lodge. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, ashdevine.net

Sunday Spinz, feat. Stimulator Jones 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

TUESDAY

Keith Goggin and Friends 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free

WEDNESDAY

Jackson Dean

With The Jared Stout Band

Dean, who has opened recently for HARDY and Blake Shelton, broke through with "Don't Come Lookin,'" which was featured on the hit show "Yellowstone."

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $39, $20, $99 (VIP) via etix.com. jacksondeanmusic.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Mesko Electric Revue 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.