THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Rooster Walk
With Greensky Bluegrass feat. Holly Bowling, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Orgone, Doom Flamingo, Kelsey Waldon, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Jon Stickley Trio, Cristina Vane, Mike and The Moonpies, Songs From The Road Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, The Stews, Neighbor, Dangermuffin, Crawford & Power, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Marshall Tucker Band, Sol Driven Train, Dave Eggar Band and more
It's the 13th version for one that many festival freaks call their favorite. A ton of great music, food and camping on a beautiful piece of land awaits ticket-holders.
Details: 2 p.m. Thursday music begins, 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pop's Farm, Axton. $199 four-day ticket at gate (if available, $160 three-day ticket at gate (if available) and other ticket options at roosterwalk.com/tickets. kitchendwellers.com, erinandthewildfire.com
People are also reading…
THURSDAY
Mountain Walrus
Wish drummer Mason Jennelle a happy birthday. Then enjoy his grooves.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com
William Seymour
Singer and songwriter with lots of originals hits Twisted.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Jesse Ray Carter Duo
Punk-inflected blues, rockabilly and country here.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Festival in the Park
With Leonid & Friends, Led Head, 1964 The Tribute, Gypsy Nix, PanJammers, Sessions Band, Midnight Envy, Andy Burnette Trio, Johnny Lex & The Allies, The Flip Phones, Harvest Blaque & Soul Squad, Her Majesty and more
High class covers of Chicago, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles — and plenty of local music, too — highlight this annual event.
Details: Music at 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Elmwood Park. $15 Leonid & Friends (8:30 p.m. Friday), Led Head (8 p.m. Saturday) and 1964 The Tribute, $30 all three shows via berglundcenter.live; free during daytime hours. roanokefestival.com, leonidandf.com, ledhead.info, 1964web.com
FRIDAY
Warren Zeiders
With Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns
"Ride the Lightning" with country act Zeiders. A West Virginia act with strong originals opens the show.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, warrenzeiders.com, bringdowns.com
Grandin Chillage: Music Road Co
Funk, reggae, Afrobeat and more from the band on the bill.
Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gate) 1329 Grandin Road S.W. $5, free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, musicroadco.com
Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
Young Helms writes and performs like an old soul.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, https://facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, colbyhelms.com
Joey Feazell Farewell and Benefit Show
With GAK!, Charissa Joy, Daniel Dill, Reverend Carbine, Daniel McBroom
Feazell and his band, Th' Dive Bar Stars, were supposed to play this gig. Friends and fellow musicians gather for a tribute to the late singer and songwriter.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm
Melissa and The Growlers feat. The 5-point Horns
Funk, rock and blues from singer Melissa Mesko and her band of hot players.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/melissaandthegrowlers
Adam Hill 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free
Kinnfolk, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Kemistry 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Adam Markham & Friends 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub
Tim Martin Duo 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Midnight Blue 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
The Dundies 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Low Low Chariot
Roanoke Valley rocking country act plays a weekend of shows.
Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin's Downtown (with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar). $8. 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, lowlowchariot.com
Martin & Kelly
Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly are going on a decade as a touring act.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue.540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, martinkellymusic.com
SATURDAY
KIX
With Red Reign
Get an evening of "Midnight Dynamite" from some hair metal stalwarts.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 (VIP) via etix.com. kixband.com, facebook.com/RedReignBand
Star City Rockabilly Fest
With Sean K. Preston, Jesse Ray Carter Duo, Gloom Despair N Agony
Hot rods, pinups and rock ’n’ roll, with food and adult bevs.
Details: 1 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation. $10.55, $8.44 ages 3-12, free 2-younger; free to museum members. vmt.org, facebook.com/seankprestonmusic, facebook.com/gloomdespairnagony
Lonesome River Band
With Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small
High-class bluegrass from Patrick County's LRB.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, lonesomeriverband.com, watkinsandsmall.com
Summer Kickoff Party: Untrained Professionals
A rocking acoustic duo helps Mountain Lake Lodge bring the heat.
Details: 5 p.m. Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake Lodge. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, bit.ly/untrainedpros
Music Road Co 10 p.m. Martin's. $10
The Crooked Road Ramblers 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $16 reserved seating, $10 general admission at the door
Heathensun, with Auditory Dysmorphia, Caduceus 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $10, 21-older via eventbrite.com
Tate Tuck Trio 8 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free
The Church Sisters 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $25 via eventbrite.com
SML Kickoff to Summer 2023 Field Party: The Worx, Axis 5, Mended Fences 3 p.m. Los Amigos Bar & Grill at Crazy Horse Marina, Moneta. $15, 12-younger free
Phat Anchovies 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Timewave Zero 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Jo Jo Stockton & Solacoustix 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
SUNDAY
Doin' It In The Park: Magic City Discos, Star City Soul Club, Boogieburg Soundsystem, DJ Boomerang
Family friendly. Dog friendly. Dance friendly, due to quality DJs.
Details: 1 p.m. Wasena Park Pavilion. Free. facebook.com/electricpicklemiami, facebook.com/boogieburg
The Thrillbillyz
Kerry Hurley, Mike Maycock and crew bring the bluesy rock.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, thrillbillyz.com
Mountain Music Series: Ash Devine
Mountain Lake Lodge ends its Memorial Day weekend with some folk music.
Details: 4 p.m. Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake Lodge. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com, ashdevine.net
Sunday Spinz, feat. Stimulator Jones 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
TUESDAY
Keith Goggin and Friends 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free
WEDNESDAY
Jackson Dean
With The Jared Stout Band
Dean, who has opened recently for HARDY and Blake Shelton, broke through with "Don't Come Lookin,'" which was featured on the hit show "Yellowstone."
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $39, $20, $99 (VIP) via etix.com. jacksondeanmusic.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Mesko Electric Revue 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.