THURSDAY
Chatham Rabbits
North Carolinians Sarah and Austin McCombie bring folk, old-time and other roots music styles through their collective filter.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $32, $22, $180 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, chathamrabbits.com
Kind Hearted Strangers
Vintage and psychedelic rock-style originals with great harmonies. RIYL The Jayhawks.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, kindheartedstrangers.com
People are also reading…
Fleshworm
With Frank The Frog, Crawling Filth, Onikuma
Charleston, South Carolina metal mayhem makers Fleshworm headline. Other acts include Frank the Frog, from that state's "Dirty" Myrtle Beach.
Details: 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/fleshworm, linktr.ee/Frank_the_Frog
FRIDAY
Reckless Threat
With BOLO-1037, Bad Genez, Orphan Riot
Roanoke hardcore punks BOLO-1037 team up with headliner Reckless Threat, from Knoxville, Tennessee.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, linktr.ee/BOLO1037, recklessthreat.com, instagram.com/badgenez
Empty Bottles
Star City yacht rock heroes return to Martin's.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
Virginia Electric
Garage-Americana goodness.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, virginiaelectricmusic.com
Genna and Jesse
With Bob Schmucker
The headliner, from Richmond, delivers pop-infused folk, blues and more.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, gennaandjesse.com
Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John 8 p.m. Harvester. $47, $37 via tixr.com
The Wrath of Autumn, Caduceus, BRAINSLUDGE 9 p.m. Pizza Den. $10
Apple Butter Soul 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10
Tom Floyd Trio 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Martin and Kelly
This Nashville-based act returns to Southwest Virginia for shows at Daleville and SML. The duo's feel-good country includes the Mr. Rogers-inspired "Look For The Helpers."
Details: 5 p.m. Friday. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion. $5, free 12-younger. 540-774-4415 facebook.com/dalevilletowncenter. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 540-721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, martinkellymusic.com
Derek Andrews 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
SATURDAY
Julian Lage
With Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl
Almost all the Lime Kiln season shows have sold out. Not this one. Don't miss out, though. UPDATE: Now sold out. Lage is one of the greatest living jazz guitarists, who also is deeply versed in country and bluegrass (plays regularly with Chris "Critter" Eldridge, inclp.s. please pardon any random ? in my mails. Working remotely, experiencing unexplained email web app glitch.uding a 2016 Lime Kiln gig). So much intensity and beauty comes through in Lage's playing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org, julianlage.com, dannyknicely.com
War Chile
Roanoke-area blues-rock band has a new, seven-track, self-titled album on all the streamers. Good stuff. RIYL Blackberry Smoke, The Black Crowes.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. bit.ly/WarChileFB
SIRSY
Hard-working, oft-traveling, good-rocking, husband-and-wife band returns.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $5. sirsy.com
5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: Bumpin' Uglies, with Lazy Man Dub Band
It's a reggae double-header at The Dog Bowl, courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary.
Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $17 via seetickets.us/08122023. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, bumpinugliesmusic.com, lazymandubband.com
Stories from Rocky Mount
The town is celebrating 150 years. That's a lot of time for stories to develop.
Details: 3 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $8.18 via tixr.com.
FurBaby Bash Benefit
With Buck & Griz Show, Flight One, Spring Fed Roots
Every penny collected at the door goes to the Floyd County Humane Society.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. floydhumanesociety.org, facebook.com/whitney1865
Cyrus the Sword Swallower 3 p.m. The Lyric Theater, Blacksburg. $15, $8 12-younger via thelyric.com
No Excuse Night at D-Day Memorial 5 p.m. National D-Day Memorial, Bedford. Free
Credence Clearwater Recital 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free
Marie Anderson 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
Radio Rehab 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
SUNDAY
Sierra Hull
A brilliant progressive-bluegrass mandolinist returns to Harvester in a show that was rescheduled from May.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $52, $32 via tixr.com. sierrahull.com
The Seldom Scene
Fun name, because this stalwart act is often seen, but still draws the crowds.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com
Sasha Landon
Palmyra singer and multi-instrumentalist goes solo. Cat can jam.
Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. palmyratheband.com
Phat Anchovies
Classic rock covers and originals from a young act with good energy.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/phatanchovies
Kyle Forry and Friends 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free
WEDNESDAY
Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
With King Solomon Hicks
Texas singer and guitarist is a blues, rock, swing and country paragon. Brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan has his own distinct style, full of taste and class, and he travels with expert backing performers.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $67, $47 via tixr.com. jimmievaughan.com, facebook.com/kingsolomonhicks
Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter
With JD Simo
Road trip alert: St. Louis blues/rock/jam scion Allman teams with Cali musician and surfer Frankenreiter. Their "See It All" tour is a world-record attempt — 50 shows in 50 states, but in 49 days. They'll be about 10 days in by the time they hit Wytheville with Nashville guitar ace Simo, so the show should be fresh.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Millwald Theatre, Wytheville. $67, $62, $57, $52. themillwald.org, devonanddonavon.com, simo.fm
— Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474