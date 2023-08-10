THURSDAY

Chatham Rabbits

North Carolinians Sarah and Austin McCombie bring folk, old-time and other roots music styles through their collective filter.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $32, $22, $180 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, chathamrabbits.com

Kind Hearted Strangers

Vintage and psychedelic rock-style originals with great harmonies. RIYL The Jayhawks.

Fleshworm

With Frank The Frog, Crawling Filth, Onikuma

Charleston, South Carolina metal mayhem makers Fleshworm headline. Other acts include Frank the Frog, from that state's "Dirty" Myrtle Beach.

FRIDAY

Reckless Threat

With BOLO-1037, Bad Genez, Orphan Riot

Roanoke hardcore punks BOLO-1037 team up with headliner Reckless Threat, from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Empty Bottles

Star City yacht rock heroes return to Martin's.

Virginia Electric

Garage-Americana goodness.

Genna and Jesse

With Bob Schmucker

The headliner, from Richmond, delivers pop-infused folk, blues and more.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, gennaandjesse.com

Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John 8 p.m. Harvester. $47, $37 via tixr.com

The Wrath of Autumn, Caduceus, BRAINSLUDGE 9 p.m. Pizza Den. $10

Apple Butter Soul 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

Tom Floyd Trio 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Martin and Kelly

This Nashville-based act returns to Southwest Virginia for shows at Daleville and SML. The duo's feel-good country includes the Mr. Rogers-inspired "Look For The Helpers."

Details: 5 p.m. Friday. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion. $5, free 12-younger. 540-774-4415 facebook.com/dalevilletowncenter. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 540-721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, martinkellymusic.com

Derek Andrews 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Julian Lage

With Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl

Julian Lage

With Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl

Almost all the Lime Kiln season shows have sold out. Not this one. Don't miss out, though. UPDATE: Now sold out. Lage is one of the greatest living jazz guitarists, who also is deeply versed in country and bluegrass (plays regularly with Chris "Critter" Eldridge, including a 2016 Lime Kiln gig). So much intensity and beauty comes through in Lage's playing.

War Chile

Roanoke-area blues-rock band has a new, seven-track, self-titled album on all the streamers. Good stuff. RIYL Blackberry Smoke, The Black Crowes.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. bit.ly/WarChileFB

SIRSY

Hard-working, oft-traveling, good-rocking, husband-and-wife band returns.

5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: Bumpin' Uglies, with Lazy Man Dub Band

It's a reggae double-header at The Dog Bowl, courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

Details: 5:45 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $17 via seetickets.us/08122023. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, bumpinugliesmusic.com, lazymandubband.com

Stories from Rocky Mount

The town is celebrating 150 years. That's a lot of time for stories to develop.

Details: 3 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $8.18 via tixr.com.

FurBaby Bash Benefit

With Buck & Griz Show, Flight One, Spring Fed Roots

Every penny collected at the door goes to the Floyd County Humane Society.

Cyrus the Sword Swallower 3 p.m. The Lyric Theater, Blacksburg. $15, $8 12-younger via thelyric.com

No Excuse Night at D-Day Memorial 5 p.m. National D-Day Memorial, Bedford. Free

Credence Clearwater Recital 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Marie Anderson 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free

Radio Rehab 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Sierra Hull

A brilliant progressive-bluegrass mandolinist returns to Harvester in a show that was rescheduled from May.

The Seldom Scene

Fun name, because this stalwart act is often seen, but still draws the crowds.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com

Sasha Landon

Palmyra singer and multi-instrumentalist goes solo. Cat can jam.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. palmyratheband.com

Phat Anchovies

Classic rock covers and originals from a young act with good energy.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/phatanchovies

Kyle Forry and Friends 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

WEDNESDAY

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band

With King Solomon Hicks

Texas singer and guitarist is a blues, rock, swing and country paragon. Brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan has his own distinct style, full of taste and class, and he travels with expert backing performers.

Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter

With JD Simo

Road trip alert: St. Louis blues/rock/jam scion Allman teams with Cali musician and surfer Frankenreiter. Their "See It All" tour is a world-record attempt — 50 shows in 50 states, but in 49 days. They'll be about 10 days in by the time they hit Wytheville with Nashville guitar ace Simo, so the show should be fresh.

