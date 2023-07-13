THURSDAY

The Weight Band

Jim Weider, a brilliant guitarist who played with The Band after Robbie Robertson's departure, leads this act, which covers some of The Band's classics and plays original numbers, too. Weider always has great players on stage with him, including cats who have played with Levon Helm's Midnight Ramble Band, Dickey Betts and Jimmy Vivino.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $32. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, theweightband.com

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Kelley & The Cowboys

If you dig Patsy Cline songs, check out singer Kelley Breiding, who is a strong instrumentalist, too.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com

Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Fall Of Babylon, Trainwrecked, Neverfail, Cadvceus

Two Pittsburgh bands, death metal trio Fall of Babylon and groove metal merchants Trainwrecked, lead a loud foursome to Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15; all ages. thespotonkirk.org, fallofbabylon.net, facebook.com/trainwreckedpa

Virginia Electric 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free

FRIDAY

Willi Carlisle

With Jobi Riccio

Carlisle is at the front of an underground country music renaissance, and he has the songwriting and performance chops to back it up. Don't take our word. American Aquarium's B.J. Barham has called Carlisle "an absolute force of nature … you can't take your eyes off of him and … you can't help but hang on every word."

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com; $20 day of show. willicarlisle.com, jobiriccio.com

Colt Ford

With Creed Fisher

Country rap guy Ford returns to Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $30, $149 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, coltford.com, creedfisher.com

Liv Sloan & the Die Hards

Singer Sloan pulls from vintage jazz, blues and rock influences.

Becki and The Boom Booms 7:30 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ. Free

Root Down 6 p.m. Henderson Lawn, Blacksburg. Free

Of the Oceans 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

Kyle Forry 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Bottom of the Barrel 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free

The McKenzies, with Doug Alan Wilcox 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers

Gypsy Reign 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

With Pirate's Ball feat. Vinyl Nation, Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlette Band (Friday), Pancakes & Pirates, Battle in the Cove, The Motley Tones with Axis 5 and Five Dollar Shake (Saturday), Liv Sloan & The Diehards with Shadow Players and Capt. Jim is Magic (Sunday) and more

Yarrr mateys! Moneta spots Mango's Bar & Grill, Jake's Place and Crazy Horse Marina are hosting music and other swashbuckling events including the infamous Battle in the Cove.

Details: Begins 6 p.m. Friday at Mango's, with Pirate's Ball. $15. See events, times, locations and admission fees at facebook.com/SmithMountainLakePirateDays

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Chris Ryan

This Nashville-based performer grew up near in King George County, near Fredericksburg.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, chrisryanband.com

SATURDAY

Slaughter

With Vixen

Pop metal fans will delight in this double-bill. Slaughter ("Up All Night," "Fly to the Angels") is the rare ’80s/’90s glam act with its core lineup largely intact.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP skybox via etix.com. slaughterusa.com, vixenofficial.com

2023 Salem Jazz in July

With Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul, Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood, Jay Ware Quintet feat. Gracelyn Hedrick, Roscoe McFadden & Friends

It's probably easy to take headliner Hoppie Vaughan for granted, but the guy is a heckuva musician with a good voice and strong original songs.

Rissi Palmer

With The Martha Bassett Band

Palmer, first known as a country act, has branched out into a broader format she calls southern soul.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, rissipalmermusic.com, marthabassettshow.com

West Station Block Party

With Big Daddy Love, The Low Low Chariot, Jo Jo Stockton & Solacoustix, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, DJ Flex

Salem Avenue's 400 block has become a happening strip in recent years. Bluegrass-rockers Big Daddy Love should bring big energy to the party.

Details: Noon. Beamer's 25, Tuco's Taqueria Garaje, Bick Lick Brewing Co., 400 block Salem Avenue Southwest. Free. facebook.com/tucostaqueria, bigdaddylove.com

OmegaWolfe, with Mark Perry, Doc McClintock 10 p.m. Martin's. $10

Paw-zzy Fest 2023: Ozzy Osborne, Motley Crue, Poison tribute bands with Radio Rehab 6:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $15

Tom Snediker and Wendy Godley 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Lonesome Heart 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers)

SUNDAY

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

With Richard Smith

Australian guitarist Emmanuel (the "CGP" acronym stands for "Certified Guitar Player," with the late great Chet Atkins as certifier) is an astounding musician who needs no backing act, looping mechanism or overdubs to get a band sound rolling.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $77.50, $47.50 via seetickets.us/071623. tommyemmanuel.com, richardsmithmusic.com

JoJo Stockton Birthday Jam feat. Solacoustix and Special Guests

About four dozen musicians and at least as many of Stockton's friends are gathering to celebrate the bassist and singer as he begins his 50th trip around the sun.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, http://www.fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/jojo.stockton.3

Foster Burton and Isaac Hadden 5 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Seph Custer 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill. Free

MONDAY

Adam Arritola

With Sordid Amok!, Collapsing

The headliner "makes music, depending on what you consider music," according to Art Rat Studios' Facebook event page. What we found online sounds adventurous, noisy and fun.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, adamarritola.com, sordidamok.bandcamp.com, implodingsounds.bandcamp.com

TUESDAY

Matt Powell 7 p.m. Village Grill. Free

WEDNESDAY

Joint Operation

Baltimore power-pop band hits Roanoke midweek.

Leonard Blush Trio 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.