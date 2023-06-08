THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: DaShawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel feat. Charlie Hunter and Victoria Victoria feat. Charlie Hunter
Steel guitar, in that Hawaii-meets-holiness-church style, from Hickman. Jazz-soul vocals so nice they named Victoria twice. Hunter, who plays bass, rhythm and lead on his 7-string guitar, provides musical backbone for both. And it's free? Yeesh! See you in Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, facebook.com/shawn.hickman2, charliehunter.com, victoriavictoria.org
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
It's not too late for a Smith Mountain Lake trip to hear one of the best live bands going. The great Hornsby has hits and chops, and that's just "The Way It Is."
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $72.50, $45.50 advance via seetickets.us/060823. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, brucehornsby.com
Dr. Bacon 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
FRIDAY
The Travelin' McCourys
With Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
Do you want the best in bluegrass? The Travelin' McCourys — essentially the Del McCoury band without Del — are making their own history. Franklin County's Helms, a young man on the rise, is an apt opener.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $65, $60, $45 advance; $50 general admission day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, colbyhelms.com
Sneezy
Here's one of the big buzz bands from Rooster Walk. Sneezy, from Chicago, delivers some feel-good funk and soul with killer vocals and sax.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, sneezyband.com
Ripejive
Funk the freak out, or freak the funk out. You're golden either way.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/Ripejive
Dog Scream
With Earwig Deluxe, Solar Hex, FERALCATSCAN+Khate
This is the place to be for those who like their music widly adventurous.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke
Karlee Raye Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Jesse Milnes, Mike Franke 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Midnight Envy 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
The Dave Matthews Tribute 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $75, $45, $30 $25 via drpepperpark.com
No Fences - A Garth Brooks Tribute 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Second Annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddler's Convention
Road trip alert: If you're info instrumental competitions, Abingdon is your spot.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday. Washington County Fairgrounds, Abingdon. $10, $3 13-17, free 12-younger Friday; $15, $3 13-17, free 12-younger Saturday; camping options at abingdonfiddlers.com
Paul Rosewood
Midwestern Ohio-bred Rosewood has been performing since his teens.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, paulrosewood.com
SATURDAY
Palmyra
With Jobi Riccio, Liv Greene
Roanoke knows Palmyra, which features city native Sasha Landon and won the FloydFest On-the-Rise contest last year. Now meet Liv Greene and Jobi Riccio, two compelling performers in what the venue labels a queer folk showcase.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. $35, $30, $22 advance via seetickets.us/06102023, $25 general admission day of show. palmyratheband.com, livgreene.com, jobiriccio.com
Pokey Bear
The blues and soul cat who brought the world "My Side Piece" hits the Star City for what Tazjman's calls its "Southern Soul Bash."
Details: 9 p.m. Tazjmah's Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $60, $300 VIP via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, facebook.com/bigpokeybearjsp
Pabst-A-Palooza
With GAK, Empty Bottles, Reverend Carbine
Fork in the Market rules the commonwealth in Pabst Blue Ribbon sales, and now the dive is No. 10 in the nation in PBR-slinging. The venue celebrates with crowd-friendly local live music — and cheap pilsners, natch.
Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/GakBand
Watchhouse
With Alexa Rose
The act formerly known as Mandolin Orange is still getting raves. Opening act Rose, who grew up in Clifton Forge, is a remarkable young singer and songwriter.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $40, $20 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, watchhouseband.com, alexarosemusic.com
Drew Foust
Soul and blues singer Foust, a North Carolinian, recorded his latest at SML-area's Bedtown Studios.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, drewfoust.bandcamp.com
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys
Mountain music scion Stanley, aka "2," and the band his late father started play Galax.
Details: 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $30, $20, $50 VIP via eventbrite.com or venue door. rex.theater, ralph2.com
Muskrat Flats
Catch an Americana jamband from Philly.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $8. muskratflatsband.bandcamp.com
Pete Turpin Band 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free
Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents "Giselle" 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jefferson Center. $45, $37, $29 via jeffcenter.org/events/giselle
Chasing Fall 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
The Thrillbillyz 8 p.m., Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8
The Oddfellows 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free
5 Shades of Gray 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Giant Puppet Parade to Celebrate New River Valley Biodiversity: The Procession of Appalachian Species Noon. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free
SUNDAY
Emmet Cahill
The lead singer of Celtic Thunder and a world-class Irish tenor is doing solo shows these days. Cahill sold out Carnegie Hall recently and is scheduled to sing at the St. Patrick's Day mass at the Big Apple's St. Patrick's Cathedral. Begorrah! This sounds like a classy show.
Details: 6 p.m. Jefferson Center. $25, $65 VIP. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, emmetcahill.com
Jazzalachian Playboys, The Thrillbillyz
Acoustic jazz swingers up front. Blues rockers in the evening.
Details: 1 p.m. (Jazzalachian), 5 p.m. (Thrillbillys). Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com
Solacoustix 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
TUESDAY
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
With Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews last played Elmwood in August 2022, on a tour with Gov't Mule. The two acts had been trading headlining slots through their run, and in Roanoke it was Andrews and his band's turn. The New Orleans-based funk-rock unit was smashing that night, and it's fair to expect more of the same. Reggae scion Marley and his band; soul-singing wonder Staples; and pedal steel guitar-rocker Randolph make for a huge night of strong music.
Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park. $51, $700 VIP advance; $56 general admission day of show. 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, tromboneshorty.com, ziggymarley.com
WEDNESDAY
Adwela & the Uprising
Vaunted reggae act returns to the valley.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. adwelaandtheuprising.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474