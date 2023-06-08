THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: DaShawn Hickman’s Sacred Steel feat. Charlie Hunter and Victoria Victoria feat. Charlie Hunter

Steel guitar, in that Hawaii-meets-holiness-church style, from Hickman. Jazz-soul vocals so nice they named Victoria twice. Hunter, who plays bass, rhythm and lead on his 7-string guitar, provides musical backbone for both. And it's free? Yeesh! See you in Floyd.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

It's not too late for a Smith Mountain Lake trip to hear one of the best live bands going. The great Hornsby has hits and chops, and that's just "The Way It Is."

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $72.50, $45.50 advance via seetickets.us/060823. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, brucehornsby.com

Dr. Bacon 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

FRIDAY

The Travelin' McCourys

With Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Do you want the best in bluegrass? The Travelin' McCourys — essentially the Del McCoury band without Del — are making their own history. Franklin County's Helms, a young man on the rise, is an apt opener.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $65, $60, $45 advance; $50 general admission day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, colbyhelms.com

Sneezy

Here's one of the big buzz bands from Rooster Walk. Sneezy, from Chicago, delivers some feel-good funk and soul with killer vocals and sax.

Ripejive

Funk the freak out, or freak the funk out. You're golden either way.

Dog Scream

With Earwig Deluxe, Solar Hex, FERALCATSCAN+Khate

This is the place to be for those who like their music widly adventurous.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke

Karlee Raye Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Jesse Milnes, Mike Franke 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Midnight Envy 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

The Dave Matthews Tribute 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $75, $45, $30 $25 via drpepperpark.com

No Fences - A Garth Brooks Tribute 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Second Annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddler's Convention

Road trip alert: If you're info instrumental competitions, Abingdon is your spot.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday. Washington County Fairgrounds, Abingdon. $10, $3 13-17, free 12-younger Friday; $15, $3 13-17, free 12-younger Saturday; camping options at abingdonfiddlers.com

Paul Rosewood

Midwestern Ohio-bred Rosewood has been performing since his teens.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, paulrosewood.com

SATURDAY

Palmyra

With Jobi Riccio, Liv Greene

Roanoke knows Palmyra, which features city native Sasha Landon and won the FloydFest On-the-Rise contest last year. Now meet Liv Greene and Jobi Riccio, two compelling performers in what the venue labels a queer folk showcase.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. $35, $30, $22 advance via seetickets.us/06102023, $25 general admission day of show. palmyratheband.com, livgreene.com, jobiriccio.com

Pokey Bear

The blues and soul cat who brought the world "My Side Piece" hits the Star City for what Tazjman's calls its "Southern Soul Bash."

Details: 9 p.m. Tazjmah's Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $60, $300 VIP via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, facebook.com/bigpokeybearjsp

Pabst-A-Palooza

With GAK, Empty Bottles, Reverend Carbine

Fork in the Market rules the commonwealth in Pabst Blue Ribbon sales, and now the dive is No. 10 in the nation in PBR-slinging. The venue celebrates with crowd-friendly local live music — and cheap pilsners, natch.

Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/GakBand

Watchhouse

With Alexa Rose

The act formerly known as Mandolin Orange is still getting raves. Opening act Rose, who grew up in Clifton Forge, is a remarkable young singer and songwriter.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $40, $20 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, watchhouseband.com, alexarosemusic.com

Drew Foust

Soul and blues singer Foust, a North Carolinian, recorded his latest at SML-area's Bedtown Studios.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, drewfoust.bandcamp.com

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Mountain music scion Stanley, aka "2," and the band his late father started play Galax.

Details: 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $30, $20, $50 VIP via eventbrite.com or venue door. rex.theater, ralph2.com

Muskrat Flats

Catch an Americana jamband from Philly.

Pete Turpin Band 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free

Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents "Giselle" 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jefferson Center. $45, $37, $29 via jeffcenter.org/events/giselle

Chasing Fall 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

The Thrillbillyz 8 p.m., Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

The Oddfellows 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free

5 Shades of Gray 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Giant Puppet Parade to Celebrate New River Valley Biodiversity: The Procession of Appalachian Species Noon. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free

SUNDAY

Emmet Cahill

The lead singer of Celtic Thunder and a world-class Irish tenor is doing solo shows these days. Cahill sold out Carnegie Hall recently and is scheduled to sing at the St. Patrick's Day mass at the Big Apple's St. Patrick's Cathedral. Begorrah! This sounds like a classy show.

Jazzalachian Playboys, The Thrillbillyz

Acoustic jazz swingers up front. Blues rockers in the evening.

Details: 1 p.m. (Jazzalachian), 5 p.m. (Thrillbillys). Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com

Solacoustix 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

TUESDAY

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

With Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph

Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews last played Elmwood in August 2022, on a tour with Gov't Mule. The two acts had been trading headlining slots through their run, and in Roanoke it was Andrews and his band's turn. The New Orleans-based funk-rock unit was smashing that night, and it's fair to expect more of the same. Reggae scion Marley and his band; soul-singing wonder Staples; and pedal steel guitar-rocker Randolph make for a huge night of strong music.

Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park. $51, $700 VIP advance; $56 general admission day of show. 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, tromboneshorty.com, ziggymarley.com

WEDNESDAY

Adwela & the Uprising

Vaunted reggae act returns to the valley.

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.