THURSDAY
Darius Rucker
With Drew Green
Rucker, the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman who went country and made a smash with Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel," is so beloved that this show sold out quickly. It didn't hurt that a portion of the ticket sales go to the Life Ring Foundation, which is working to put a childhood cancer treatment center in Roanoke.
Details: 8 p.m. Elmwood Park. SOLD OUT. liferingfoundation.org, dariusrucker.com
Heevahava
With The Concerns
People are also reading…
One of Roanoke's most idiosyncratic — and rocking — bands headlines this show.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, heevahava.bandcamp.com, theconcerns1.bandcamp.com
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers)
Jacob Ritter 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
FRIDAY
The Connells
This Raleigh, North Carolina, act made a run at college rock success in the mid-1980s and hit big for a while in Europe. The group is back making records and touring, and the road leads to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performanc Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, theconnells.com
Stimulator Jones
With Graybles, Dylan Dent, Eva Cassel
Roanoke's own multi-faceted, super-funky, internationally traveling Sam "Stimulator Jones" Lunsford leads this bill.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com, https://linktr.ee/graybles.music, https://linktr.ee/DylansPrism, evacasselmusic.com
Ripejive
With Star City Soul Club
The grooves will be strong for this one.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8. facebook.com/Ripejive, facebook.com/starcitysoulclub
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Opener
With Jack Schneider
Country and bluegrass lifer Skaggs will play to a full kiln.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. rickyskaggs.com, jackschneidermusic.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra plays Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon"
Maestro David Wiley and the RSO will give the Floyd an orchestral treatment.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com
Dusk Chorus Quartet
Fiddle, cello, guitar, even harp are part of this show that includes Black Twig Pickers members.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free (performers appreciate donations. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com
Jordan Harman & The Humble Brags 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Mad Iguanas 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Phat Anchovies, with Wild Blue Yonder 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10
Becki & the Boom Booms 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Redd, with Rob Smith 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Badfish, with Red Not Chili Peppers 6 p.m. gate Dr Pepper Park $75, $45, $30, $25
Mercy Creek 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Chance Carter
Carter has the musical answer to "What Dirt Roads Are For."
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, chancecartermusic.net
SATURDAY
The Quebe Sisters
Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe — western-swinging fiddle masters — are on their "Bye For Now" tour, before taking a hiatus for who knows how long.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $38, $32. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, quebesisters.com
We The Kingdom
With Patrick Mayberry
It's a contemporary Christian bill in Salem.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $71.50, $47.50, $37.50, $25.50, $99.50 VIP, $10 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com
Summer Solstice Fest 2023
With Appalachian Space Train, Ripejive, Off Our Rockers, The Red Ferns, The Breakfast Club, PanJammers, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, The Mystical Witches of Floyd, Summer Musical Enterprise and more
Blacksburg offers a variety of free fun to celebrate the season.
Details: 1 p.m. Main Street and Lee Street, Blacksburg. Free. downtownblacksburg.com/events/summer-solstice-fest, appalachianspacetrain.com, hilby.net
Juneteenth
Music, food, games and more for the family on this holiday.
Details: Noon. Eureka Park. Free. facebook.com/roanokeculturalcollective
Will Farmer EP Release
With Catherine The Great
Singer/songwriter Farmer (Appalachian Soul, Blue Moonshine) goes solo with a new record, "My Appalachian Heart." It sounds good.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. willfarmermusic.com, catherinethegreatmusic.com
BOCO Food Truck Rodeo
With Fuzzy Logic, Five Dollar Shake
Multiple delicious food and bev options, and high class cover bands in Daleville.
Details: 3 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free 12-younger. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, gotfuzz.net, facebook.com/fdshake
Darkside Experience
Local all star players deliver trippy sound and lights for their Pink Floyd tribute.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com
Filthy Souls
Mark Stegall, Adam Rutledge and Jim Lewis are at this new band's core.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $10. facebook.com/filthysoulsband
Mesko's Electric Review 1:30 p.m. and Chris Lemon's Songwriter Series 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free
¡Tumbao! 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10
Leonard Blush & Camelcals, with Blue Mule 5:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
One of the hottest fiddle players on the planet has two Southwest Virginia dates.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday with Crooked Road Ramblers. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $30, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, crookedroadramblers.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Floyd Country Store. $45, $38. michaelclevelandfiddle.com
SUNDAY
Tom Keifer's Cinderella
With Winger, John Corabi
It's a hair metal fan's delight. Hear such hits as "Don't Know What You Got" from Cinderella's frontman and "Headed for a Heartbreak" from Winger (Will the band play "Seventeen?" That one seems just a wee bit problematic). Corabi fronted Motley Crue during a Vince Neil-free time in that band's history.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $149, $59, $40, $35. drpepperpark.com, tomkeifer.com, wingertheband.com, johncorabi.com
Marie Anderson
Pop and rock loops and riffs by the lake.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free. 540-721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, mariesmusic.org
Kemistry 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Foster Burton and Friends 5 p.m. Village Grill. Free
Ball & Chain 4 p.m. Salt Pond Pub at Mountain Lake. Free
WEDNESDAY
Devil Chile
See and hear members of Sly Devil and War Chile — both featuring guitarist/singer Brian Gray.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
Into the Fog
Raleigh-based newgrass band won the 2021 Merlefest band competition. Solid work.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. $5. intothefogmusic.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474