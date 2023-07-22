The countdown clock is ticking on the website for the New River Valley Fair, taking place this year from July 24-29 at the fairgrounds in Dublin.

Highlights include a petting zoo, livestock shows, teeny weeny circus, demo derby, horse pull, pet show, 4-wheeler rodeo, lawnmower races, live pro wrestling, photo ops with the Princess Squad, and the Bulls And Barrels Rodeo capping off Saturday night. There will also be a host of exhibitors, vendors, midway games, rides and concessions.

Hours for the fair are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m. A full schedule of daily activities can be found on the fair’s website.

General admission is $7 for ages 12 and up, $3 for kids 7-11, and 6 and under free. There will be a separate admission of $10 (does not include gate admission) for the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo. Individual ride tickets may be purchased for $1.25 each or in discounted packages of 24 or 72. Unlimited-ride wristbands are $25 (per person per day) when purchased by Monday, July 24, by 5 p.m.

The New River Valley Fairgrounds are located at 5581 Fairgrounds Circle off Route 100 in Dublin. For more information, go to nrvfair.com.

