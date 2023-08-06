The New River Valley Home Builders Association is hosting the 8th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown Christiansburg mall, 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.

For those with sensitive ears, the event will be horn and siren-free from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a news release from the home builders association.

Children will get to have a safe and hands-on learning experience by climbing into the driver’s seat and exploring vehicles such as squad cars, dump trucks, bucket trucks, construction vehicles and more.

Many business and non-profit organizations will offer activities to keep the kids busy and local food trucks will be there as well. There will also be the opportunity for kids to build their very own toolboxes.

Touch-a-Truck NRV is a family event open to all. Tickets are $2 each or $5 per family ticket (valid for up to four attendees.) Children 2 and under are free.

Proceeds from the event go towards the New River Valley Home Builders Association and the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund which helps to fund scholarships for future construction and trade students, community charitable contributions, and future workforce development initiatives.

To pre-purchase tickets and learn more about the event, please visit https://www.touchatrucknrv.com/.

- The Roanoke Times