50TH TAYLOR ANNIVERSARY

Taylor 50Th Anniversary Robert and Janice Taylor announce they are celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 20, 2021. Bob retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 1995 as Project Manager. Janice retired from Jefferson College of Health Sciences as Secretary to Chair of the Nursing Department in 2013. They have made Roanoke County their home since 1986. Their son Bryan lives in St. Louis, MO; Catherine lives in San Jose, CA; and Stuart resides in the Allen, TX. The Taylors have 5 grandchildren.