Colley 60th Anniversary Fred and Juanita Greene Colley celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 24, 2022. Fred is from Vansant, VA, a Virginia Tech graduate, and a retired Industrial Engineer from Volvo Trucks in Dublin. Juanita is from Wise, VA, a Radford University graduate, and a retired Physical Education teacher from Montogomery County Public schools. Fred and Juanita have 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Fred and Juanita have called Blacksburg their home since 1964. They credit their lasting marriage to being willing and able to work through challenges and by keeping God and family at the center of their lives.

