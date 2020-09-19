 Skip to main content
ARRINGTON 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Arrington 50th Anniversary Who knew that a casual date over Christmas break from Radford College would lead to 50 years of marriage, four children: Cathy Arrington Sigmon and Andy, Steven Arrington and Katrina, Michael Arrington and Heather, Jason Arrington; and eight grandchildren: Caitlin, Chase, and Cory Sigmon; Emily, Jacob, Nick, Grant, and Callie Arrington. Celebrating 50 years together: Garnett and Linda (Dressler) Arrington beginning September 19, 1970, at Granbery Memorial United Methodist Church in Covington, Virginia.

