Arrington 50th Anniversary Who knew that a casual date over Christmas break from Radford College would lead to 50 years of marriage, four children: Cathy Arrington Sigmon and Andy, Steven Arrington and Katrina, Michael Arrington and Heather, Jason Arrington; and eight grandchildren: Caitlin, Chase, and Cory Sigmon; Emily, Jacob, Nick, Grant, and Callie Arrington. Celebrating 50 years together: Garnett and Linda (Dressler) Arrington beginning September 19, 1970, at Granbery Memorial United Methodist Church in Covington, Virginia.
