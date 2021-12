Barton 61st Anniversary Dr. and Mrs. Walter S. Barton celebrated their 61st anniversary on Nov. 5th, 2021. A Thanksgiving gathering to celebrate love and family, with their three daughters, sons-in-law, and twelve grandchildren, was held at the historic Loretto Mansion in Wytheville, Virginia on Nov. 26th. Congratulations Frances and Walter! We are grateful for your example of true devotion.