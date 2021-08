Kelley 50th Anniversary Charles and Jewel Kelley of Goodview, Va. celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, August 27, 2021. They were married in the Memorial Chapel at Virginia Tech on August 27, 1971. They have one son, C.W. of Wake Forest, N.C. The Kelleys continue to enjoy life and leisure at their Smith Mountain Lake home as they have for the last 50 years.