MARSHALL ANNIVERARY

Marshall 70Th Anniversary A lasting marriage is a joy to those who are part of it as well as to those who love them, and those who love them want to say Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary to Betty and Julian Marshall. Lawrence Julian Marshall took Betty Jane Lakes to be his bride on January 27, 1951. These two very dear friends have shared many joyous memories. They have a son, Steve Marshall and his wife, Darlene, two grandchildren, Jayne Marshall Richlak (Michael) and Owen Marshall celebrating their life together. Julian and Betty have lived in Vinton since their marriage. Congratulations!