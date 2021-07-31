MATHERLY 50TH ANNIVERSARY Charles and Kathryn Matherly celebrated their 50TH Wedding Anniversary on Saturday July 31,2021. They were married at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke, Virginia on July 31,1971. They have one son, Steve Matherly of Roanoke, Virginia. Kathryn retired after 30 years as a Business Mail Entry Technician and Charles retired after 24 years as a Mailhandler and 20 years as a Contract Driver. Charles and Kathryn both retired from the United States Postal Service Main Processing Plant in Roanoke Virginia.