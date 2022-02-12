 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MITCHELL 70TH ANNIVERARY

Mitchell 70th Anniversary Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary to our parents, Tom and Shirley Mitchell of Salem, Virginia. "Those who remain in love remain in God and God remains in them." 1 John 4:16 On February 14th 1952, Shirley R. Blankenship of Roanoke,Virginia and Thomas O. Mitchell of Uniontown, Pennsylvania said their forever "I do's". Celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary are their 4 daughters Connie Keen (Billy), Mendy Gillis (John), Michelle McCrady (Brian), and Sherri Bryant (Norm) along with their 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Celebrating in Heaven is their son, Tom Jr., and both sets of parents of the honored. Thank you, Dad and Mom, for modeling 70 years of what love truly is. We honor you today and every day.

