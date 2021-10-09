Willoughby's Golden Anniversary Tommie and Teresa Willoughby of Salem, VA were honored recently on the occasion of their 50th Wedding Anniversary in Nashville, TN. They were married on September 11, 1971, in New York City. Their daughter Tasha planned a family vacation for July to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. On Friday, July 30th the couple were invited to a surprise dinner in a private room at Paula Deen's Family Kitchen. They were greeted by relatives and friends from Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana and Texas. Remark was given by Tommie nephew, Brad McCracklin of Atlanta, GA. A breakfast buffet was held on Saturday, July 31st from 9:00 am until noon in the Delta Ballroom at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. On Saturday, July 31st at 6:00 pm a Formal Black Attire dinner reception was held at the Horton Sobro in downtown Nashville. The coordinator was Breonna Grant, of Nashville, TN, prayer and remarks were given by Minister Eddie and Terri Wheaton Hairston of Roanoke, VA, and Geraine Willoughby of St. Louis, MO. Songs were performed by Glennis Brown Wade of Washington, DC. The photographer was Janelle Borzotra of Atlanta, GA. All are relatives of Tommie and Teresa. Remarks was given by family friends the Vice Mayor of Roanoke, VA, Trisha White Boyd, and her husband Colbert. Music was by DJ Slaterock of Nashville, TN. An anonymous donor provided a private charter bus service out of Danville, VA for guests from Virginia, Washington , DC and Maryland. Final remarks and all three events were hosted by their daughter, Dr. Tasha N. Willoughby, and her husband, Branon L. Barclay of Stafford, VA. Tommie and Teresa are the proud Grandparents of Brylon L. Barclay. They love to travel and they love to spend time with their grandson.