Gary Leonardo's Birth Beth Rodríguez and Mike Grogan from Salem, celebrated the birth of their son, Gary Leonardo, last April 17, 2020. Many blessings to the proud parents, big sister, Sophia Grace and big brother, William James from their loving grandparents, Bert and Mary Rodríguez-Camilloni from Blacksburg, and Jim and Sylvia Grogan from Walnut Cove, N.C.